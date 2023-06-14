Cotton lambastes federal indictment of Trump

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Little Rock Republican, condemned the indictment against Donald Trump regarding the former president's handling of government documents, contending that the decision is more reminiscent of "third-world banana republics" than the United States.

Cotton rebuked the charges during an appearance Tuesday on conservative Hugh Hewitt's radio program. The interview happened before Trump appeared in a Miami courtroom over the indictment. Trump pleaded innocent to 37 felony counts claiming he illegally stored, showed off and hid records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The arraignment marks another legal challenge for Trump; he also faces charges in New York over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. And the former president is the subject of investigations in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During his appearance, Cotton described the charges as "Merrick Garland's indictments of former President Trump." As attorney general, Garland assigned a special counsel, Jack Smith, to handle the matter and the Washington, D.C., case concerning the previous presidential election. When the indictment was unsealed Friday, Smith emphasized a grand jury's role in the decision.

Cotton noted Smith's timing. Trump is pursuing a second term, having launched his third White House bid in November. Trump is the leading Republican candidate in multiple states and nationwide polls with President Joe Biden also seeking another four years in office.

"Indicting the opposition party's leading candidate is a step more reminiscent of third-world banana republics than the greatest republic known in the history of mankind," Cotton said. "It's not something that should be done on edge cases or stretching legal theories. Only on ironclad, serious matters in which the law has been applied equally and in a fair-handed manner."

Cotton compared Trump's federal case to questions surrounding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Clinton used an unclassified system for sending and receiving emails with top-secret information. The FBI did not pursue charges after finding no evidence suggesting Clinton and others intended to break any laws.

In Trump's case, prosecutors argue that the former president made efforts to hide classified documents from investigators.

Cotton, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, argued that the Justice Department has exhibited a double standard by not pursuing charges against Clinton, noting the possible security risks of a foreign adversary accessing the emails.

"What Hillary Clinton did was much worse than what Donald Trump has alleged to have done," the senator said Tuesday. "Donald Trump has alleged to have taken documents of historical value and shown to his people at Mar-a-Lago who didn't have security clearances."

Rep. Rick Crawford, a Jonesboro Republican, called on Garland to provide a "full readout" of the indictment, saying in a statement Friday that the case "better be a slam dunk and involve seriously dangerous crimes." Rep. Steve Womack, a Rogers Republican, warned against making any conclusions before the trial, saying a rush to judgment "either way" would be inappropriate.