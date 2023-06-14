Marriages

Christian Nelson, 30, and Beth Englade, 33, both of Little Rock.

Reginald Jackson, 28, and Joneicia Stringfellow, 29, both of Little Rock.

Kervin Nelson, 34, and Allysa Butler, 18, both of Little Rock.

Randy Chapman, 65, and Sandra Chapman, 57, both of Little Rock.

Scott Tierney, 33, and Candice Walters, 32, both of Little Rock.

Greyson Ward, 21, and Claire Bland, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Steven Ndujekwu, 39, and Chisom Ndujekwu, 31, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Clark, 26, and Maryann Rempe, 32, both of Cabot.

Bruce Thompson, 54, and Felicia McCormick, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Scottie Stricklin, 52, of Scott, and Ashley Lanphear, 40, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-2047. Ollie Fox v. Austin Fox.

23-2048. Lureana Bailey v. Paul Bailey Jr.

23-2052. Briana Cummings v. Yushua Cummings.

GRANTED

21-4225. Chad Rye v. Bayley Rye.

22-3086. Jennifer Holsten v. Cameron Holsten.

23-17. Latrice Buckner v. Sidney Buckner.

23-496. Kendall Roaf v. Blain Sanders.

23-763. Chiqutia Bennett v. Daphne Bennett.

23-1579. Sonya Brown v. Jeffrey Brown.

23-1609. Kiley Tyson v. Rony Pineda.

23-1713. Machita Walker v. Benjamin Walker III.