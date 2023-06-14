Day turns into campaign stop





MIAMI -- Former President Donald Trump gave a wave and a signature thumbs-up to crowds outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami after pleading innocent to criminal charges. He then headed to a local Cuban restaurant where he warmly greeted waiting supporters in a camera-ready scene that resembled a campaign stop.

In the largely unseen moments Tuesday -- his attorney entering his plea, Trump sitting grim-faced with arms folded across his chest -- the gravity of being the first former president charged with a federal crime was apparent.

In the seen moments, broadcast around the world in real time, there was a long motorcade, flag-waving supporters and a smaller number of anti-Trump protesters outside the courthouse.

Then the former president had a detour in mind, to a Cuban restaurant where he was all smiles, greeted by supporters, prayed over by a rabbi and shadowed by his personal aide, who also has been charged in the case.

A defendant like no other, Trump was the first former president to appear before a federal judge on criminal charges. He also is leading the Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination, holding his status as frontrunner even as he has faced these and other legal troubles.

Reporters and TV crews outnumbered supporters of Trump outside the courthouse, but Lazaro Encenarro said he had been in line for a seat at Trump's court appearance since Monday afternoon.

The Miami native in a Make America Great Again red cap and a black Trump 2024 T-shirt said Tuesday morning that he's here to support the former president because he faces unfair criminal charges.





"We may not like his attitude or his demeanor," said Encenarro, 48, who was in Miami from Oklahoma for a medical procedure on his eye. "But at the end of the day, he is an innocent man."

Hardly any of those gathered in Miami interacted with Trump, if they saw him at all through the window of his SUV. He arrived as part of a motorcade that entered the courthouse garage for his hearing on felony charges.

The former president also left in the SUV with the windows rolled up before heading to Versailles, a restaurant, coffee shop and bakery that is a required stop for politicians visiting Miami. There, the crowd serenaded him with "Happy Birthday," one day before the former president's 77th birthday.

"Some birthday! We've got a government that's out of control," Trump said.

REMAINING UNBOWED

Trump has been making frequent stops at local restaurants during his campaign trips, in part to contrast his easy rapport with his supporters with rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Tuesday's stop was to signal that he remains unbowed by the indictments.

He then headed to the airport for his flight back to New Jersey aboard his personal jet.

Security everywhere was tight. About a half-dozen federal police vehicles formed a barricade, keeping people from a palm tree-lined breezeway and the public entrance to the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse. A police helicopter passed overhead at times, and about two dozen Miami police officers circled the building on bicycles.

The scene included what is now a staple of a Trump appearance or rally. People selling T-shirts with Trump's face in a mock mugshot, with large letters reading "NOT GUILTY," others hawking hats, but also, fitting for Miami, mangoes.

Some waved Trump 2024 flags, supporting his bid for president. Miami Avenue was reduced to one lane of traffic because of news trucks parked on one side.

Raj Abhyanker had some Pringles chips to sustain him for a waiting game he said began Monday night.

The lawyer from Cupertino, Calif., said he has time to kill while his daughter attends a basketball tournament so he decided to try to get a seat for the Trump hearing. He said he may vote for Trump in 2024 or for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he winds up the Democratic nominee.

"I think this is a sad day for the country," Abhyanker, 47, said of the Miami hearing, "for a former president to be in this process."

Wearing a top hat with Trump's photo on the front, a red duster jacket and a gold chain holding a sign stating "In Trump We Trust," Gregg Donovan was getting plenty of attention outside the courthouse.

Another man, who opposes Trump, dressed in black-and-white prison stripes and holding a sign reading "LOCK HIM UP." At times, people shouted past one another, and small groups of pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters squabbled, occasionally yelling obscenities at one another.

Domenic Santana, who showed up in the jailhouse uniform complete with handcuffs and a plastic ball and chain, said he "wanted to join the circus."

Santana came to the U.S. as a child from Cuba and retired in Miami after decades operating an eatery in the New York area. The 61-year-old considers himself a political independent and says his mother and daughter voted for Trump.

"A fellow New Yorker can spot a rat a mile away," he said. "Frankly, he should've been locked up ages ago."

'TRUMP IS MY PRESIDENT'

More typical, among the earliest arrivals outside the courthouse was the father-son duo of Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who came to the U.S. 15 years ago as asylum-seekers fleeing dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt that read "Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president," Kevin Rodriguez said it was possible that Trump was guilty of illegally retaining classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors' lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- both of whom have also been accused of mishandling classified intelligence, though without any intention of hiding their actions.

"Even if he's guilty, we will still support him," Rodriguez said.

Madelin Munilla, 67, who came to Miami as a child when her parents fled Fidel Castro's Cuba, carried a sign with a photo of Biden alongside leaders who had their opponents put in jail.

"This is what they do in Latin America," she said.

Others came to counter the Trump supporters. Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Fort Pierce. Carrying a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading "Trump is Toast," the retired car dealer said he'll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president is locked away.

"I've already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler," Kaplan said as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading "Keep America Great" walked by. "I'm going to have a big party," Kaplan said.

BIG POLICE PRESENCE

Another big presence in the growing crowd outside the courthouse was police.

Maj. Thomas Buchanan of the Miami-Dade Police Department stood among a cluster of about 10 county officers near two side-by-side police vehicles on NW 1st Avenue, which is blocked off to street traffic.

Buchanan said the county has "a lot" of officers nearby and at the ready. He would not specify the exact staffing number, but said it is accurate to say there are hundreds.

"We're just here to support the city of Miami," Buchanan said. He added that while police are prepared for large crowds, it's not clear that the event would be very large.

"I think there would be more people here already," he said.

A courthouse security officer, who declined to share his name because he is not authorized to speak to the press, said it's possible that very few people would show up Tuesday.

"The Heat lost yesterday," the security guard said with a laugh. "Nobody wants to come here."

Around 11 a.m., there was a slight disturbance when Miami Police and Department of Homeland Security officers cleared the area to investigate a "suspicious object."

Information for this article was contributed by Joshua Goodman, Sara Burnett, Michael Schneider, Michael Balsamo and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press and by Douglas Hanks, Carla Santiago, Ana Claudia Chacin, Tess Riski and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald (TNS).

The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Mounted police ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Hats supporting former President Donald Trump are for sale outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



A group of Miami Police officers patrol by bicycle outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)



Domenic Santana stands outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)





