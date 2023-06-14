Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Meet Daytona 500 Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 12:17 p.m.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

In an exclusive interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Daniel McFadin talks with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the reigning winner of the Daytona 500.

A native of Olive Branch, Miss., Stenhouse is essentially the "local" NASCAR driver for Arkansas. In the interview, Stenhouse shares his racing origins and what life has been like since winning the "Great American Race."

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

