DROPPING THE HAMMER | Meet Daytona 500 Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

In an exclusive interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Daniel McFadin talks with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the reigning winner of the Daytona 500.

A native of Olive Branch, Miss., Stenhouse is essentially the "local" NASCAR driver for Arkansas. In the interview, Stenhouse shares his racing origins and what life has been like since winning the "Great American Race."

