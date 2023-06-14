Eureka Springs rejects gun shop — again

Eureka Springs is a tolerant town, the first in Arkansas to allow same-sex marriage.

But gun shops are another matter.

The City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to reject a permit application for Eureka Gun & Pawn, which would have been the only gun or pawn shop in town.

The owner, Keeling Grubb, said he'll sue.

The council's decision was "arbitrary and capricious" because city code indicates gun and pawn shops are legal in the tourist town, Will Kellstrom, Grubb's attorney, told the council.

Last month, the Eureka Springs Planning Commission deadlocked 3-3 when it voted on Grubb's proposal. He appealed that decision to the City Council, which shot it down.

In the meantime, Grubb has already opened Eureka Gun & Pawn in a shopping center on U.S. 62. It's next door to Metal Feathers, a gift shop Grubb and his wife have operated for six years.

Grubb has been selling other items, including ammunition and camping gear, while waiting to get a conditional-use permit, which is required in Eureka Springs to sell guns or take items for pawn. He said Eureka Gun & Pawn will remain open, although without guns or pawn.

Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry said guns are a "very emotional issue" for the people of Eureka Springs.

Pat Matsukis told the council a lot of people move to Eureka Springs for a few years, then move away.

"But then there's the rest of us that chose to be here because every morning is a blessing," she said. "When I wake up in the morning and I open the door and I hear the birds singing, that's a miracle. That's what I want to hear. I don't want to hear guns."

Steve Killebrew told the council he moved to Eureka Springs from Texas, where he'd had guns pulled on him.

"I moved here because I do feel safe," he said. "I don't want to feel unsafe. I don't want to have to pack my gun again like I did in Texas."

But others who spoke on Monday were in Grubb's corner.

"This store offers a valuable service by providing a safe and regulated place for individuals to buy and sell and trade firearms and other items," said Scott Price. "I believe this store will be a responsible member of our community and will work toward a safer future for us all."

Alderman David Avanzino had a speech prepared for Monday's meeting.

"I'm going to stand before you today and voice my strong opposition to the establishment of this pawn and gun shop within our town," he said, while remaining seated. "Eureka Springs, with its tight-knit community and modest population of roughly 2,300, has long been a haven of tranquility and harmony. Allowing such a store to open its doors here would not only disrupt our way of life but also impose significant risk to the well-being and safety of our residents."

Mayor Berry said pawn shops are also controversial in Eureka Springs.

"I guess pawn shops are one of those land-use issues where it's not-in-my back yard or not-in-my city limits or not-in-my town," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

During Monday's meeting, Alderman Terry McClung said he sometimes shops at pawn shops. He said he hasn't noticed any problems with pawn shops in Berryville, Green Forest or Rogers.

"They are good, clean, regulated businesses," said McClung. "That's all it is. It's just a business.'

Eureka Springs has had gun dealers before, but not the in-your-face variety.

John Fuller Cross said he had a Federal Firearms License for about 50 years, but he recently let it lapse.

"I have surrendered it now because I'm getting a little long in the tooth," said Cross, who turned 89 on Tuesday.

He got the license after building a motel in 1953 on the White River, where he served as a guide.

More recently, Cross would sell guns through Cornerstone Bank, where he is chairman of the holding company and governing board. Cross said people would usually order guns through him, but sometimes he would have some for sale at the bank, which also has a museum.

"I just kept the license here," he said. "I just changed it over to the bank."