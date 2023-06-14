Ex-Hog Hillis recounts rescue, recovery

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time since a near-fatal incident Jan. 4 at a beach near Pensacola, Fla., former University of Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis spoke about the experience during a "Good Morning America" interview that aired Tuesday on ABC.

Hillis sat down with the show's co-host Michael Strahan to recount the series of events that led to being placed on a ventilator and in the hospital for two weeks during a family vacation. He began the interview saying, "It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die. It's just amazing we weren't burying somebody."

More than five months removed from rescuing his 9-year-old son, Orry, and 8-year-old niece, Camille, from a hazardous rip current in the Gulf of Mexico, Hillis unfolded the details.

"The night before it was a bad storm, but you know, I didn't really pay too much attention to it," Hillis said. "And when I woke up the next morning, it was windy, but it was beautiful."

The nearest flag warning of the dangerous waters was 1 mile away, officials told ABC News.

"I hear my mom screaming," Hillis said, "and so I looked at her and she pointed out to my son, and she said, 'Orry and Camille are drowning.' And so I didn't even think, I just reacted and started running to the water."

According to the report, Hillis could see the two children waving their hands and screaming. Camille was in more danger, so he passed by his son to save her first.

"I think the scariest point to me was when I'm swimming to my son and I have to pass by him because my niece is in more danger," Hillis said. "I knew that I had to pass him up to get to Camille first because if I didn't, there's no way she would've made it. And so swam past my son and I got to Camille, and she starts freaking out, you know, 'We're going to die, we're going to die,' I go, 'Honey, you're not going to die. That's not going to happen.'"

Another man came to the rescue and provided a body board, which helped Hillis move quicker to the rescue of his son. By the time he reached Orry, the situation was dire.

"The gentleman came and gave us a Boogie Board and I put Camille and my sister on the Boogie Board and pushed them away," he said. "And I knew that I had to come back for my son. By the time I got to him, he was pretty much limp. He didn't have any more strength in him to swim.

"And I'm sitting there holding him and we're in 7 1/2-foot of water and you're thinking that's not bad. But when you're holding a 130-pound kid and then the waves come and are about 10-12 foot tall, you're just sitting there. You know you can't swim and you're holding him.

"You're seeing his eyes roll back in the back of his head and you're just thinking, 'Lord, please. I really don't care about my life. I don't. But if I can get him out of here, then that's the only thing I'm going to care about.'"

Hillis said he fought for what felt like "an eternity" before getting his son to safety. But when he was roughly 20 or 30 yards away from the shore, Hillis passed out. The next time he gained consciousness, it was 10 days after he had been placed on a ventilator at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

"When I was under, I remember I could hear everything perfectly clear, but they didn't know that I could," Hillis said. "I overhear them saying, 'If you don't wake up here soon, you know, I don't know what's going to happen.' And so like, I'm freaking out, like as I'm under, but I can't move. ... They had the hose going down my throat.

"First thing I remember is my mom and my daughter and my sister standing around me. And you know, to their credit, they all acted like everything was normal. You know, everything was fine, which calmed me down, because I felt like everything was OK."

On Jan. 20, the day prior to his 37th birthday, Hillis was discharged from the hospital. He said medical staff told him complete recovery likely would not happen for a year. Hillis also said he is not expecting his lungs to reach full strength again.

The former Razorback standout said physically he is progressing well, but it is the mental side that has been slower. Hillis noted the incident made him realize "what's really important," citing that loved ones are more important than career aspirations and financial gains.

Hillis also pointed to water safety precautions being important to remember.

"You've got to respect the water," he said. "You've got to always be aware of your surroundings. I would think if you have small children, especially under the age of 10, it's very dangerous to just let your kids go out there and swim, especially without life jackets."

A native of Conway, Hillis rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 118 passes for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Razorbacks.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seven round of the 2008 NFL Draft and also played with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. He retired in 2015.

While many have slapped the "hero" tag on Hillis for his efforts, he said he was simply doing his fatherly duties.

"I'm not a hero," Hillis said. "I think that's a very loose term that a lot of people like to apply to things that happen. I call myself a dad.