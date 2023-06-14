Faulkner County man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

A Faulkner County man is facing a possible sentence of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to one federal count of possession of child pornography in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of production of child pornography.

Tim Milke, 54, of Mayflower, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to a superseding information containing the single count as part of a plea agreement with Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant. Milke was originally charged by indictment with two counts of production of child pornography, which could have exposed him to a maximum term of 30 years in prison on each count.

Milke was arrested by the Little Rock Police Department on Dec. 27, 2019, court records said, after police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Rahling Road in Little Rock discovered Milke and a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle. According to court records, Milke was on top of the girl with his pants pulled down and when approached, told police the two were "just cuddling."

Under questioning, records said, the girl told police the two had just finished having sex when police pulled up and she admitted to having sent nude photos of herself to Milke, both at his request and spontaneously without being asked.

A forensic examination of the phone turned up two videos of the girl, one by herself nude and another depicting her and Milke having sex, records said.

Milke will be scheduled for sentencing following completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office, a process that normally takes between two and three months to complete.

In addition to a prison term, Milke is subject to a fine of up to $250,000 and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

Milke is represented by Bill James and Chris Baker of Little Rock.