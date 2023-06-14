Fayetteville services online still crimped

FAYETTEVILLE -- City employees continued to go without many online services after a cybersecurity incident last week prompted a shutdown.

The City Council met Tuesday for its agenda-setting session at City Hall by using paper packets of information. Staff rigged the room with standalone cameras and microphones to record the proceedings because the recording equipment installed in the building was disabled. Public meetings this week have been in-person only, with no live broadcasts available online or on the city's government TV channel.

City employees have been using wi-fi hot spots because internet service is disabled at city buildings.

Keith Macedo, the city's information technology director, said his crew and the cybersecurity company the city keeps on retainer have done quite a bit of work. Work done Tuesday was internal, meaning nothing that the public would notice since the day before, he said.

"Things are progressing, it's just slow," Macedo said.

City staff shut down most online services after someone apparently changed several system files on an internal city application about 4 a.m. Thursday. The action decreased performance of the city's server. Online systems were shut down as a precautionary measure to contain any potential damage.

Payments can still be received via cash or check at City Hall or in the drop-off box outside the building at 113 W. Mountain St.

Police, fire and 911 emergency lines have remained operational during the outage.