FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Monday, reopen Tuesday

All Disaster Recovery Centers in Arkansas will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth Day, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced.

Regular business hours will resume Tuesday.

People affected by the March 31 tornado in Arkansas can meet in-person with FEMA specialists at the following centers, which are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays:

Pulaski County

• West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock.

• North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

Cross County

The Bridge Church, 209 Merriman Ave., Wynne.

People affected by the tornado who have not applied for FEMA disaster assistance can apply by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling (800) 621-3362.

The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA is July 3.

The centers in Arkansas are closed Sundays.