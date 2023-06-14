Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Marcius Haywood, of 3 Briarwood Circle in Dumas, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Haywood was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

Jamie Wilmot, 49, of 406 N. Maple St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Wilmot was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Bailey Arnold, 34, of 1295 Leelynjean Lane in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Arnold was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Ty Hankins, 19, of 1400 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Hankins was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Danyle Shreve, 43, of 17968 Mateer Road in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Shreve was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.