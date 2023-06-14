Help businesses

Editor, The Commercial:

Time changes things or does the city council change things? We need to give a hand to our local business owners.

Through the partnership between Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Community Development and Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said they were able to bring the Chick-fil-A franchise to Pine Bluff.

Accordingly to the resolution, an agreement on the project will be administered by the Wastewater Utility staff and will cost approximately $23,353. (Pine Bluff Commercial Friday June 9, 2023.)

Take a look at the changes. Did these businesses need a hand? There are 20 closed restaurants listed below, a thousand dollars to each would be less than $23,353 approved by the city council for a sewer line.

Western Sizzlin

Bonanza Steakhouse

Shannon's Restaurant

Simplee's Barbeque

Long John Silver's

Sno-White Grill

China Rose Restaurant

Mazzio's Pizza

Barbecue Shack

Richard's On Harding

Bbq Hut

GK Restaurant

Terry's Home-Cooking

Garfield's Restaurant

Treble's Fish & Chicken

Country Kitchen

Lavenders Barn

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Big Banjo Pizza Parlor (East)

Irish Maid Donuts (which has reopened.)

Is any of this money coming from the Go Forward Tax? Why is Ryan Watley explaining the benefits of this resolution? Is the Go Forward Tax being transformed into using it to supplement purchasing signage, and buy equipment while our community is in shambles? On the other hand, was it to extend sewer lines?

Was the Go Forward tax to be used to clean up the neighborhoods, provide safe areas for kids and families to enjoy?

I am a member of Romeo Club, in which members eat out every Tuesday at noon. Our club has been in existence for over 20 years! That makes over a thousand times we have had lunch in Pine Bluff restaurants. Time changes things and so does it change the Romeo's eating-places.

Gary McClure,

Pine Bluff