Hermitage SD names Spain superintendent

The Hermitage School District has hired LaDonna Spain as its new superintendent.

Spain spent the last two years as assistant superintendent of the Watson Chapel School District. During her time, the WCSD began the Wildcat Warriors awards program, honoring students and teachers from a different campus on a monthly basis for their performance. Spain presented the winners at regular district board meetings.

Spain's last day at Watson Chapel is June 30, and she will begin her new role in Hermitage on July 1.

"It was an exciting opportunity for me to be able to transition from assistant superintendent to superintendent," she said at Monday's WCSD board meeting, where the board officially accepted her resignation. "It's an opportunity I could not pass up. It's a wonderful school district, just like Watson Chapel is a wonderful school district. The people are just as wonderful there as they are wonderful here. It's closer to home, but I'm looking forward to being in a school very close to the one I grew up in."

Spain graduated from the former Delta Special School District (now consolidated with the McGehee district) and lives in Monticello. She was principal at Woodlawn Elementary before being hired at Watson Chapel two years ago.

At Hermitage, Spain will replace Tracy Tucker, who is retiring.

"I've been a superintendent in training for a long time," said Spain, who is going into her 32nd year in education. "I just had the opportunity to be able to work really hard and work with great people in the districts and work at the district level and benefiting from that work. It's an opportunity."

Dee Davis will succeed Spain in the WCSD. Davis is director of curriculum, instruction and professional development in the Pine Bluff School District and was a school improvement specialist in the former Dollarway School District.

"She seemed like a really good fit for the district because of the size of school," WCSD Chapel Superintendent Tom Wilson said. "We had some other great applicants, no doubt, but her being here, being used to the situation and being invested in Watson Chapel, I thought she would be the best fit for the district."

Davis began her career as an English teacher in Altheimer, Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel schools. She also was a literacy specialist at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative before joining Dollarway.

RESIGNATION NUMBERS

Wilson also revealed 47 staff members (34 certified and 13 classified) have resigned or retired from the WCSD this school year, compared to 51 (39 certified, 12 classified) during 2021-22.

"That sounds like a lot, but over the past three years, it's been hovering around the 50 mark," said Wilson, who was hired as interim superintendent last July and given the full-time role last fall. "But, we're going to try to stop that. We want to build this new school. We want people to make Watson Chapel their home. We want our kids to have the best education possible."

The board went into a lengthy executive session to go over and eventually approve in open session a large number of hires and personnel moves, including Kerri McNeal going from school improvement specialist to director of student support and intervention services.

"She's a great employee, and I think she's going to help us especially in stopping the violence in our school system," Wilson said.

Behavior interventionists will also be hired at each of the district's active campuses for the 2023-24 school year, Wilson announced. Wilson hopes the moves will help the district exit a 2016 order from the U.S. Department of Justice in which the district agreed to replace the use of punitive discipline with "more positive approaches as part of an overall focus on improving student achievement and school climate."

NEW HIRES

The board also approved the promotion of Jeremy Vincent to principal of the middle school, which will be housed at the L.L. Owen campus as Watson Chapel Junior High School is being prepared for demolition. Vincent was most recently assistant principal to Uyolanda Wilson, who is resigning.

The WCSD has also hired:

Christi Baugh and Belinda Lawson as art teachers; Selena Branch, Tremekia Briggs and Imani Moore as elementary teachers; Jada Jones-Toney as dean of students; FayLisa Suggs as a secondary teacher; Kimberly Williams as the district nurse; and Shirley Williams as a custodian.

Andrea Davis' contract as in-school suspension supervisor is also being changed from 185 days to grade 11, level 1, per salary schedule.

Student summer workers have also been hired, including: Geliya Anderson, Dylan McCann, Ta'Couri McKinzie, Joshua Muldrew, Malik Neal, Tariyana Phillips, Devon Shy, Jeremiah Temple, Brianna Thomas and Ra'Kell Turner. Raghdah Fadah and Jadah Miller are alternate student workers.

The board accepted letters of retirement from counselor Elfreda Boyd, elementary teacher Patricia Caldwell and special education teacher Mary Morgan. Technology personnel Wayne Johnson submitted a verbal notice of retirement that was accepted.

Resignations were approved for: secondary counselor Lyequita Alsup, cheer coach and secondary teacher Stacey Brunson, gifted-and-talented/Advanced Placement coordinator Tonya Colen, special education teacher Stephen Dry, counselor Tina Dulaney, special education director Natasha Dunn, special education paraprofessional James Francis, coach and teacher Alan Hatter, assistant girls basketball coach La'Travius Hill (from that position only), elementary teacher Jimmie Jones, secondary teacher Willandria Lambert, special education/resource teacher Jarhea May, coach and teacher Jonathan Oxner, librarian Shelley Peyton, art teacher Christle Pierce, dyslexia parapro Rosalind Robinson, elementary teacher Jodi Sloan, special education designee Sheena Smith, elementary teacher Ashley Sorey, secondary teacher Jacorrian Spears, coach and secondary teacher Cordell Turner and sports medicine teacher and athletic trainer Scott Young.

Retiring Watson Chapel School District Nurse Rose Sullivent receives a plaque for her 5.25 years of service from Superintendent Tom Wilson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

