House committee examines possible crypto regulations

WASHINGTON -- More than a week after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a legislative proposal concerning digital assets, the House Financial Services Committee met Tuesday to discuss the appropriate steps in determining fitting regulations.

The committee's hearing provided a space for lawmakers to examine two related proposals for establishing a regulatory framework, with legislators contending such rules are necessary for keeping the United States competitive in an international marketplace.

"We are at a critical moment for American dynamism," Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said.

"We can choose the side of financial freedom, innovation, inclusion and American competitiveness and important consumer protections at the same time, or we can let this moment pass us by and surrender our leadership of the global financial system to other countries."

McHenry