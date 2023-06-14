IDEA ALLEY: Recipe requests run from soup to salad





No recipes to share this week – come on, Alley Kats, send us your favorites, second favorites, really liked its – but we do have several requests.

More than several requests, this is a boatload of unanswered requests. Some of these are new, but most have been published before.

Even if you don't have the exact recipe requested, if you have something similar, send it. You never know, yours might be better than the long-closed restaurant's version.

◼️ Chicken salad with curry that was served at The Solar Cafe on Third Street across from the state Capitol for Richard Bloesch.

◼️ Banana bread like Trio's in Little Rock for Joy Carter.

◼️ Roast beef on rye like that served at Tom & Andrew's restaurant back in the 1960s for Bill R. Webb.

◼️ Spaghetti and meatballs like those served at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pine Bluff for Mary Green. "The meatballs were the best ever – tender, moist & delicious." Green says the recipe was published in the Pine Bluff Commercial in the mid- to late 1970s, but I haven't had any luck finding it.

◼️ Tuna salad like Stoby's in Conway for Amy Whitehead.

◼️ Rice pilaf like that served at Red Lobster for Kay Hylle.

◼️ Thousand Island dressing like that served at Steak and Ale, also for Hylle.

◼️ Cheese dip like Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro's La Petit Roche Cheese Dip for Lesa Hamm.

◼️ Stuffed crab like that served at Abe's Ole Feed House for Rhonda Sweat. "Abe's recipe appears to be cornbread based with a great savory flavor," Sweat writes.

◼️ Tartar sauce like that served at the long closed Spinnaker Restaurant on Asher Avenue in Little Rock, also for Sweat. Spinnaker was next door to a bowling alley, notes Sweat. Spinnaker, you may recall, moved to the Galleria Shopping Center on Rodney Parham in 1995 before closing for good in 1999.

◼️ Potato soup like that served at Chip's Barbecue for Cheryl Johnson. Alley Kats have been requesting this recipe since at least the mid 1990s without any luck. Back when the restaurant was still in business (Chip's closed in 2016), "No way" was the answer when Irene Wassell asked the restaurant for the recipe.

The soup has been described as "so light, not thick and heavy" with "thinly sliced discs" of potato "cooked in broth."

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



