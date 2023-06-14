Innocent, Trump tells court

MIAMI -- Donald Trump, the first former president to face a judge on federal charges, pleaded innocent Tuesday in court in Miami to criminal charges that he risked disclosure of defense secrets and obstructed the government's efforts to reclaim classified documents he took with him upon leaving office.

"We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said at the arraignment in a small but packed courtroom, where Trump sat at the defense table, scowling and with his arms folded for much of the hearing.

Trump was represented in court by Christopher Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, and Blanche, a prominent New York defense lawyer. His legal team has been in flux since two other lawyers representing him resigned shortly after the indictment was made public.

Flanked by his lawyers, the former president listened as U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said he planned to order Trump not to have any contact with witnesses in the case -- or his co-defendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta -- as the case proceeds. Trump did not speak at all except to whisper to Blanche, seated to his right, and Kise, seated to his left.

Blanche objected, saying that Nauta and other potential witnesses might be members of Trump's security detail or other staffers who rely on him for their livelihood. The facts of the case, Blanche said, revolve around "everything in President Trump's life."

The judge relented somewhat, saying that Trump should not speak to Nauta or witnesses about the facts of the case. As to which Trump employees might be affected by the restriction, the judge instructed the prosecution team to provide a list.

Trump and Nauta were named in a 38-count indictment unsealed Friday, setting the stage for a high-stakes public trial in which prosecutors will allege that the 45th former president risked national security by stashing secret papers in a bathroom, a ballroom and his bedroom, among other places, months after leaving the White House.

Wearing a dark suit and red tie, the former president arrived shortly before 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse, where a few hundred people, most of them Trump supporters, had gathered waving flags and chanting. Within 15 minutes, he was processed by the U.S. Marshals, which included taking his fingerprints with a digital scanner.





Trump faces the possibility of years in prison. In the hours before the court appearance, he publicly attacked special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation, calling the veteran prosecutor a "Thug" and a "lunatic" in social media posts. Smith, who was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, sat in the courtroom on Tuesday but did not speak at the hearing.

POTENTIAL FUTURE CASES

Trump, who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination, is confronting the prospect of sitting at a defendant's table for federal and state trials that may overlap with the presidential primaries or nominating conventions.

He faces state charges of fraud in New York City stemming from 2016 hush money payments and is also under investigation in Fulton County, Ga., where the district attorney is weighing whether to charge Trump and his supporters with crimes related to their efforts to undo Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory.

Smith is separately conducting a federal investigation into the events surround the 2020 election results and the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Even during his arraignment, Trump's legal strategy continued to be primarily political: a fundraising email from his campaign landed while he was inside the courthouse, vowing he would never drop out of the 2024 race. "They can indict me, they can arrest me, but I know ... that I am an innocent man," Trump wrote in the appeal for money.

After Trump entered the courthouse, one of his lawyers spoke to reporters gathered outside. "What we are witnessing today is the blatant and unapologetic weaponization of the criminal justice system," Alina Habba said.

Neither defendant was required to surrender his passport, as is sometimes demanded of criminal defendants, and no limits were placed on their travel, after prosecutor David Harbach said the government "does not believe either defendant is a flight risk."

During the hearing, Goodman repeatedly referred to Trump as the "former president," while his attorneys referred to him as "President Trump." Harbach mostly called Trump "the defendant."

Nauta did not enter a plea, because he did not have a local Florida lawyer to represent him. An arraignment for him was scheduled for June 27.

There was no discussion during the 45-minute court hearing of when, or where, Trump must next appear in court.





Nauta served in the White House before and during Trump's presidency and then followed him to Mar-a-Lago, the president's home and private club.

In the indictment the Justice Department unsealed Friday most of the charges -- 31 of the 37 felony counts -- against Trump relate to the willful retention of national defense information. Other charges include conspiracy to commit obstruction and false statements.

The indictment Friday accuses Trump of illegally retaining national security documents that he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in January 2021. The documents he stored, prosecutors say, included material on nuclear programs, defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign governments and a Pentagon "attack plan."

Beyond that, according to the indictment, he repeatedly sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents. Nauta is charged with lying to investigators and scheming with Trump to conceal boxes containing classified documents from the FBI and federal prosecutors.

Trump was not charged with mishandling any of the 197 classified documents that he returned to the National Archives and Records Administration in early 2022, an indication that if the former president had simply handed over all classified material when he was subpoenaed, he might not have been indicted at all.

In announcing the case, Smith said national security laws "are critical for the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced."

On the campaign trail, Nauta and Trump travel together frequently. On Tuesday, they went to court together.

After the arraignment, the president-turned-defendant dropped by a popular Cuban restaurant, where smiling customers greeted him and posed for pictures with him. Nauta remained steadfastly by his side.

He then boarded his jet for a flight back to New Jersey, where he held a fundraiser, with donors who raise at least $100,000 for his campaign invited to a "candlelight dinner," and gave remarks at his golf club in Bedminster.

"I did everything right and they indicted me," Trump said, subdued but barely containing his anger.

He asserted, in defiance of the clear meaning of the law, that he was entitled under the Presidential Records Act to keep the documents he took. "I had every right" to keep them, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Shayna Jacobs, David Ovalle, Devlin Barrett, Perry Stein, Rachel Apodaca, Patrick McCaslin and Solomon Strader of The Washington Post, by Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer, Adriana Gomez Licon, Jill Colvin, Terry Spencer, Kate Brumback, Curt Anderson and Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press and by Glenn Thrush, Nicholas Nehamas and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times.