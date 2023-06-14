Legislative subcommittee OK’s request for $4.9M in federal funds to assist Monticello hospital.

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed a request from the state Department of Human Services for $4.9 million in spending authority for federal American Rescue Plan funds to help Drew Memorial Health Center in Monticello continue its operations.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council, which meets Friday, approve the state Department of Human Services' appropriation request for the health center.

The requested funds are aimed at addressing negative impacts of the public health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic such as staffing and bed shortages; extraordinary costs of providing covid-19 mitigation, prevention and treatment; and disruptions in the utilization of health care services across payers, Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said in a May 26 letter to Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

"We are creating a bridge to be able to let some continue to operate with hopefully a workout that is going to be required of how they will be able to sustain themselves after we provide some help," said committee co-chairman Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

State Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, asked whether lawmakers would be asked to consider other requests for American Rescue Plan funds for other hospitals beyond the request for Drew Memorial Health Center.

In response, Mark White, chief of staff for the state Department of Human Services, said "there will be other hospitals that come along.

"We have advanced this one because they are much farther down the track around their sustainability plan, specifically their plan to merge [with Baptist Health], than the other hospitals are," he said.

A state Department of Finance and Administration consultant, Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services LLC, said in a written report that "pressures around staffing, sustainability, pay contracts, and supply chain underlie Drew Memorial's engagement in discussions" earlier this year about joining the consolidated Baptist Health System.

"Baptist board leadership believes that the partnership model would stabilize Drew's revenue cycle issues and offer additional support to address other opportunities that they identified" such as labor challenges, "data management tool immaturity" and supply chain optimization, the consultant said in its report.

Afterward, Brent Beaulieu, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Baptist Health, said the plan is for the merger to become effective in December.

The legislative subcommittee on Tuesday also called for the state Department of Human Services in conjunction with the consultant to provide a quarterly report to the committee about the status of the expenditure of any federal American Rescue Plan funds approved for emergency aid for hospitals, starting with the Drew Memorial Health Center.

"I think [Drew Memorial Health Center] will get half of their money upfront and they get the other half on Dec. 1 when Baptist completely takes over," said state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

In September, the Legislative Council voted to authorize the state Department of Human Services to transfer $6.07 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden with the aim of helping the hospital avoid closure soon.

In December, the Legislative Council approved the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $6.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to assist the Sevier County Medical Center in opening after Sevier County had lacked an acute care hospital for several years.

In other business Tuesday, the subcommittee recommended council approval of the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $10 million in spending authority for federal American Rescue Plan funds and two state Department of Commerce requests for $6.1 million in spending authority for federal American Rescue Plans.

The finance department's request for $10 million is for a federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act consultant, Deloitte Consulting.

"We anticipate on the opportunity of attracting an additional $1.5 billion to $3 billion" in competitive grants through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Job Act as a result of the Legislature setting aside state funds to be used as possible matching funds for these federal discretionary grants, said Alan McVey, chief of staff for the Department of Finance and Administration.

Deloitte Consulting's contract is a two-year performance-based contract for up to $10 million and "it's based on the work that's actually performed," McVey said.

The two Department of Commerce requests totaling $6.1 million include $4.88 million and $1.26 million to support for the Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program.

The subcommittee also voted to delay action until July on the Department of Commerce's request for spending authority to use $1.8 million American Rescue Plan funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen identity verification of unemployment insurance claimants, enhance fraud detection and prevention strategies, increase cybersecurity, expand overpayment recovery efforts, and improve data management and analytic capabilities.

The action came after a handful of lawmakers asked questions about the Department of Commerce's Division of Workforce Services' plan to close nine of its Workforce Centers and leave 17 other Workforce Centers open. Late last month, the division described the plan as a restructuring of its Workforce Centers across the state to increase program flexibility and reach more Arkansans.

Arkansas Workforce Centers provide workforce readiness training, job search assistance, academic enrichment and work experience to job seekers by linking them to employers through a statewide delivery system, according to the Division of Workforce Services.

The Workforce Centers in Arkadelphia, Batesville, Benton, Blytheville, Camden, Helena, Magnolia, Mountain Home and Rogers will be closed, leaving Workforce Centers open in Conway, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Hope, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mena, Monticello, Paragould, Pine Bluff, Russellville, Searcy and West Memphis, according to the division.

Wardlaw said "we all had some [Workforce Centers] that closed in our district and we want to know why, and then you consolidated them to a town next door, which made our constituents have to go somewhere next door [and] these folks were already folks who were hurting, so just tell us why."

Jim Hudson, chief of staff for the Department of Commerce, said "at the end of the day, we did need to take some costs out of the system and we needed to do that for sometime now.

"We wanted to make the selection decisions as objective as possible," he said, adding that officials considered factors such as the number of visits by constituents to the office, the financial burden of the offices, and the proximity to a nearby office.