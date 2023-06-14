Another wrench in it

Your lead editorial on Friday regarding the supply of electrical power for cars makes me share another factor in the mix. Our plant in Sheridan makes a product from laminated, treated hardwood lumber for industrial matting. Mats are used extensively by transmission companies across America to provide roadways for heavy equipment to construct and maintain power lines without leaving a track. It's worth noting that most of these lines are 50-plus years old, desperately needing upgrade, repair, or replacement.

We are suddenly overwhelmed by demand for these roadways since the power supply to charge the enormous increase in demand mandated by government for recharging batteries is inadequate for the task. Scheduled repair and construction for the next decade is being rushed online now. Appears to be an impossible task.

How the power will be provided for these lines is another matter.

JOHN E. ANTHONY

Hot Springs

John E. Anthony is chairman of Anthony Timberlands Inc.

Your ultimate truth

Truth, fluid, drag, trans, and pride are common words. Wherever you may fall on the spectrum of choices, know that families have been destroyed by their loved ones becoming a flagrant part of the LGBTQ community. Families have grieved because of the suicides, mental instability, and severance of family ties. Churches have split. Communities are becoming more aggressive in expressing their distaste of such lifestyles. Corporations are catering to the minority of LGBTQ and ignoring traditional values.

Life is filled with choices, and those choices come with serious consequences. Children need protection and guidance, not exposure to such confusion. Truth is often rejected and those embracing truth are criticized and called hatemongers as well as hypocrites. Jesus said, "You will know the truth and the truth will set you free." What is your ultimate truth?

KAY HICKS

Little Rock

Three hots and a cot

Now that Ted Kaczynski has passed on to his reward, there's a bed open for Mr. Donald Trump.

NICK SEAMAN

Lakeview

News and opinion

Simply pasting a byline at the beginning of a story does not absolve the Democrat-Gazette of its responsibility to separate unbiased news from opinion in your pages.

I believe your placement of the article headlined "GOP rushes to defense of ex-president" on the front page of Monday's paper blatantly mocks your statement of core values on Page 2. How about allowing your readers to discern the "truth" without your slant?

RICK JOHNSON

Conway

Rednecks and Bible

Films of homeless camps in California and Washington show masses of people as they progress down a sure path of agonizing and cruel death. Drugs are addicting many of them. Open sale and use of drugs have attracted huge amounts of drug vendors which in turn attract more addicts, which create more homeless and more death.

Police make few arrests for drug use, drug selling, shoplifting, and theft because prosecutors will not prosecute. It is an unregulated and unrestrained explosion ripping apart entire geographic areas. Those hired to manage have not defined the problem. We are watching it happen in real time.

Massive flight by major corporations is snowballing. Those leaving cite that their workers are not safe and laws permitting "legal" shoplifting are giving massive losses. There are no signs for improvement in the future. Families that can are getting out.

The reason areas prosper is because good jobs are available, good shopping is available and people feel safe in their homes, at work and while shopping.

I believe we are witnessing the most profound destruction of our country in its history. What is happening now is what happened in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, south Arkansas and Harlem for different reasons. Business and the people left and no one will return.

Large cities and some states are in the process of becoming economic wastelands. Historians in the future will struggle with how so many areas could self-destruct simultaneously. The answer is "group membership social identity," but that is another story for another day.

Can you imagine being stuck in Seattle or San Francisco with most of your net worth in your home? No one is willing to buy it for a 20-years-ago price. Your employer just left town, local grocery and department stores closed, public school problems, insurance companies raising rates or refusing coverage, only one pharmacy left with an armed guard, and no police available to help your wife or family with street crime.

Our area has escaped this. Thank God for rednecks and the Bible Belt.

FLOYD FENIX

Texarkana