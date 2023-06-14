Little Rock city attorney endorses end to Pike-Fletcher-Terry House lawsuit that would return property to heirs

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter in a memo addressed to the mayor and city board this week said his office plans to resolve litigation over the historic Pike-Fletcher-Terry House with a pleading that would officially return the property to the plaintiffs.





The lawsuit against the city of Little Rock, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the museum's foundation was originally filed in October 2021 by six heirs of the two sisters who gave the East Seventh Street mansion to the city decades ago for the use and benefit of what was then known as the Arkansas Arts Center.





In court filings, the heirs argued the now-vacant mansion has been left to deteriorate and title to the property should revert back to them based on the breach of the conditions of the deed.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors recently granted a motion to dismiss the museum's foundation from the case, leaving the city and the museum as defendants.

In his memo dated Tuesday, Carpenter wrote, "The litigation contends that the property should revert to the grantors because it has not been appropriately maintained. Effectively, the property has already reverted. ... It is appropriate for the City simply to enter a pleading that admits the reverter and returns the property to the [plaintiffs]."

He later added, "This is how this office intends to proceed until directed otherwise by the Board of Directors."

