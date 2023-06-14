Little Rock city board tightens curfew for minors in entertainment districts and nearby parks

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a voice vote on Tuesday approved an ordinance that tightens a curfew for minors within entertainment districts and city parks that abut them.

The new curfew for minors in those areas begins at 9 p.m. At the moment, the city's general curfew for minors runs from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Within the boundaries of an entertainment district, patrons wearing a special wristband can purchase alcohol in a branded cup and take it with them outdoors as an open container.

Language in the Little Rock ordinance approved Tuesday says that "such a situation makes it virtually impossible for the City to protect juveniles from the illegal use of alcohol, or effectively enforce ... the laws that prohibit the illegal use or access to alcoholic beverages by juveniles."

A permanent entertainment district is located in Little Rock's downtown River Market -- the first such district in the city, it opened in 2019 -- while several others operate periodically as temporary entertainment districts.

At a meeting last week, city board members approved extending the operations of two temporary entertainment districts, one located near East Third Street in the downtown core and the other along a section of Main Street known as SoMa.

The new ordinance adds language to city code barring minors from traversing streets or public places "within parks which abut a Temporary Entertainment District, or a Permanent Entertainment District authorized by ordinance of the Board of Directors and operating as an Entertainment District" daily between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The prohibition encompasses minors operating a vehicle, or riding in one as a passenger, as well as those on bicycles.

City code lays out a series of exceptions within the existing minor curfew ordinance.

The curfew does not apply to minors accompanied by a parent or a responsible adult authorized by a parent. It also does not apply during a 45-minute period after work for employed minors presumed to be traveling from work to home.

Board members convened at a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider the proposal. It was discussed at a meeting last week but was not added to the agenda for potential action at that time.

The version of the ordinance up for discussion last week would have tightened the curfew for minors in all city parks, not just those near entertainment districts.

Board members on Tuesday also adopted an emergency clause to make the ordinance take effect immediately.

City Directors Antwan Phillips and Ken Richardson could be heard voting no on both the ordinance and the emergency clause.

After board members voted to adopt the ordinance, Richardson, the Ward 2 representative, suggested it was "premature" to take a vote without data or statistics connecting the issue to public safety.

Phillips, one of the board's three at-large representatives, argued that a 9 p.m. curfew represented "overreach" and said he did not want to put those parameters on young people.

"I don't want us to be considered an un-fun city or a city where we're not cognizant of reality as it relates to what people do on a day-to-day basis," he said. He indicated he would have supported a 10 p.m. curfew.

Arguing in favor of the ordinance, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said it was a proactive step informed by past incidents involving youth in the River Market as well as the insight of leaders at the Little Rock Police Department.

He acknowledged it was not a single group causing all the problems. Nevertheless, entertainment districts and underage people should not mix, Kumpuris said. "It's the same reason we tell people not to drive when they drink," he said.

Referring to a report of 150 kids gathered in the River Market he said he received two weeks ago, Kumpuris called such a situation "a potential hand grenade that someone's gonna pull the pin one day and it's gonna go off."