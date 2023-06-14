Little Rock cobbler makes it 50 years in the shoe-repair business

The footwear industry has seen several design and manufacturing changes over the past half-century, and the shoe repair business has had to adapt.

Observing the evolution in Little Rock is Wilson Smith, who has endured as one of the city's last practicing shoe repairmen.

Smith has operated Southwest Shoe & Luggage from a wood-paneled storefront at 7510 Baseline Road for 41 years and has been in the industry for 50. His family still owns the farm he grew up on in the Arkansas Delta; he began shining shoes while attending a segregated high school and matriculated at what was then Little Rock University to avoid the Vietnam War.