Little Rock housing authority officials faced with resident concerns during meeting at Parris Towers

Residents of the Fred W. Parris Towers public housing complex in Little Rock on Tuesday raised concerns about the living situation there when members of the Little Rock housing authority's board paid a visit to the high-rise to conduct their monthly meeting.

The absence of security personnel, nonresidents moving about the complex and rats were among the issues mentioned by a group of roughly 20 people who attended the meeting. Other residents raised maintenance issues specific to their unit.

In response, Lee Lindsey, the chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, promised to find solutions.

Lindsey said that "this is no joke, and we take everything that you say seriously. We take it to heart and we're going to get some answers and some relief on some of the problems that this -- that you're experiencing here."

The Wisconsin-based firm Gorman & Company manages Parris Towers on behalf of the Little Rock housing authority. The 250-unit high-rise is located at 1800 Broadway Street.

Kelly Brophy, a regional manager for Gorman & Company, told residents Tuesday that the company takes their concerns very seriously.

Little Rock police officers have been patrolling the community since the beginning of May, she said.

Gorman & Company plans to transition to a security company whose responsibilities will include the interior of the property, according to Brophy.

Work orders as well as concerns about rats or infestations are documented once they are reported to the office; company officials will address the needs as they come, working with their third-party vendors and teams, she said.

"But unless you report them to the office, we are unable to address them," Brophy added.