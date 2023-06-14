



LIVE concert to close Bridge, part of Malvern

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday for Visit Hot Springs' Bridge Street LIVE event.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should seek an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Parking Plaza stairs close for maintenance

The Exchange Street Parking Plaza's east stairwell will be closed from 8 a.m. on Monday through 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23, for maintenance. The alternate stairwell and the elevators will still be available for use.

GC Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons who wish to address concerns with the board should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.

Water main repair impacts W. St. Louis

West St. Louis Street, between Seventh and Summer streets, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. today for a water main repair.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route in this area.

Drainage repair to close part of Fox Pass Cutoff

The northbound lane of Fox Pass Cutoff, between Park Avenue and 200 Fox Pass Cutoff, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for drainage repair.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route in this area.



