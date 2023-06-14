Northwest Arkansas Community College to interview three for athletic director job





BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College narrowed its athletic director candidates to three and will interview them next week, according to information from the school.

"We are thrilled to have three highly qualified and experienced finalists for NWACC's athletic director position," said Justin White, the college's vice president of student services. "The strong interest in this new role is encouraging and demonstrates the potential of the Eagles to build a competitive NJCAA athletic program. We look forward to welcoming them to campus next week."

NJCAA stands for the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The candidates are:

Michael Galvan, athletic director at Texas A&M University, Texarkana

Samantha Snider, head women's gymnastics coach at the University of Pittsburgh

Nick Weinmeister, head softball coach at the University of Minnesota, Crookston

Galvan is scheduled to visit the college June 21, with Snider and Weinmeister visiting June 22, according to a news release from the school.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's athletic program consists of a cross country team for both men and women, which competed for the first time in the fall of 2021. However, there has been discussion of expanding the program.

In March, the college's Board of Trustees approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund athletics and student activities.



