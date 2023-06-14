Northwest National considers moving on from state’s only moving sidewalk

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials are recommending the removal of the state's only moving walkway and redesigning the area to be a more usable and attractive space.

The 55-foot moving sidewalk in the concourse takes up a lot of space and is regularly inoperable or in need of repair, according to airport staff. An evaluation found the moving sidewalk isn't needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and actually poses liability issues.

The moving sidewalk was billed as the first in Arkansas when it was installed more than a decade ago. The walkway has its own Facebook page: "The Only Moving Walkway in the State of Arkansas."

The moving walkway was originally a "fix" because the elevation of the concourse was off when it was built and that resulted in a slight slant to the floor.

The operations committee on Tuesday recommended the airport board approve the removal and redesign of the space. Staff are still working on what the space will cost with furniture, electrical connections and other amenities.

"We want people to be able to sit, we want some business seating, we want some family seating but we want to provide some comfort inside the terminal because we're running out of space for seats," said Nick Fondano, chief infrastructure officer.

Airport officials broached the subject late last year when board members informally agreed staff should explore the option of removing the walkway and using the area for something else, such as additional seating, vending or a coffee kiosk.

"My only concern is that we're careful we don't create a cattle chute," said Mike Johnson, who represents Fayetteville on the board. "There's a lot of open space right now, and we have more and more people moving in and out of the gates over there on that side."

Fondano said the plan is to remove the walkway and fill the hole beneath it. The slant will likely remain.

The committee also approved plans to expand the cellphone lot, where people wait in their cars for flights to arrive rather than parking and going into the terminal.

The expansion should add 42 spaces. The lot currently has 56 spaces.

Use of the lot has increased substantially in the last year and a half, according to staff.

"As enplanements continue to grow, we're going to need additional spaces in our cellphone lot just because it's filling up," Fondano said.

The exit from the lot would also be reconfigured to eliminate a required left turn to get on Airport Boulevard and drive to the front of the terminal.

"It's a tricky little intersection," Fondano said.

The design and work is expected to cost about $980,000 and be complete in February.

The committee also approved plans to design an expansion of the airport fuel farm to assure an adequate supply of jet fuel is available at all times.

Fuel is trucked to the airport from Tulsa, Okla., and that supply line could be vulnerable in an emergency or natural disaster, board members said. More fuel is also going to be needed as the airport grows to meet anticipated demand over the next several decades.

There are a couple of options including adding two 170,000-gallon vertical tanks at an estimated cost of $22 million or five horizontal 50,000 gallon tanks at an estimated cost of $21 million.

Design costs for the expansion project are not to exceed $2.2 million.

Matthew Michael of Fort Smith rides a moving sidewalk, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. The XNA Operations Committee discussed various project updates including the removal of the moving sidewalk. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

