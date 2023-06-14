HOCKEY

Rangers hire Laviolette

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant. The team announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday, putting the U.S.-born leader in NHL coaching victories in charge at a time of great expectations. "With Peter's extensive experience as a head coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team," General Manager Chris Drury said in a statement. Laviolette replaces Gallant, who mutually parted ways with the Rangers after their first-round playoff exit. Gallant spent just two seasons behind the bench in New York, leading the team to the Eastern Conference final last year. Since Drury, a former captain, has taken over as general manager, the directive from owner James Dolan has been to win the organization's first championship since 1994. Laviolette coached Carolina to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final: Philadelphia in 2010 and Nashville in 2017.

BASEBALL

Angels IF appeals suspension

Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus. Drury appealed the discipline imposed by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill and will not have to serve the suspension until the appeal is decided. It will be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Drury was cited for making contact while arguing balls and strikes at Texas on Monday night. He was ejected in the 10th inning after screaming in De Jesus' face following a called third strike. Drury is batting .252 with 10 home runs and a .771 OPS this season.

Orioles' 1B on IL

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, a move that came Tuesday after the team anticipated his return following a three-game absence. Mountcastle hasn't played since June 8 in Milwaukee. Manager Brandon Hyde described his malady as an "illness" and had said Tuesday afternoon that Mountcastle wouldn't start but would likely be available off the bench. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from Class AAA Norfolk and pitcher Noah Denoyer was designated for assignment. Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs, but he's batting .162 in his past 18 games and hasn't had a multihit game since May 16. He's batting .227 with 12 doubles, 39 RBI and 34 runs.

FOOTBALL

Jets sign Amos

The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal Tuesday. Amos, 30, becomes the latest former Packers player to head to New York, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The deal is reportedly worth as much as $4 million. Amos gives New York seven former Packers who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, including backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bowie died in childbirth

U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Fla., said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was discovered dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a "secured residence" with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said "the manner of death is natural." According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded in early May to a home in the area "for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days." She was later identified as Bowie. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 400 relay to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 at the 2017 world championships in London.

TENNIS

Kyrgios upset

Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Wu Yibing of China in the first round of the Stuttgart (Germany) Open. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January. Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4. Gregoire Barrere of France beat home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia's Christopher O'Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1. Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia's Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.