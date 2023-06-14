PB Willing Workers study roses

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met May 23 at the White Hall Library. President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Kay Cromwell read the Thought: Roses do not bloom hurriedly; for beauty, like other masterpieces, takes time to blossom.

Vice President Karen Needler led the club in the Homemaker's Creed. Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: For cutting roses, choose better quality garden scissors or hand pruners with sharp blades. Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Song of Solomon 2:1. Secretary Elizabeth Wall called the roll, with members answering the question: What is your favorite color of roses? Eleven members were present, and a guest, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family & Consumer Sciences agent, according to a news release.

Dee Kindrick presented the program on Roses. She said roses are possibly one of the oldest flowers. They have been around more than 10,000 years. She said all varieties of roses are edible according to the leader training handout.

Roses are best known as ornamental plants, grown for their flowers in the garden, and sometimes indoors. She said you need to choose the right site, picking a sunny spot is generally best. Never plant under trees, as this will lead to root dryness and toxic drip from the leaf canopy. If possible, pick a spot with a bit of shelter from cold winds.

Although roses like to be in damp soil, they do not like sitting in water, so try to pick a spot with reasonable drainage. Kindrick said newly planted roses will need far more water than an established garden rose. Water well and often.

There are many different ways to feed your roses. It is suggested to never feed roses in late summer or in autumn, as this promotes new softer growth which will only be killed by the first frosts. A good layer of mulch, 1-2 inches, ensures that the soil is kept moist in a hot spell, weeds are kept to a minimum and diseases such as black spot and rust are suppressed. Rose care is easier than you think -- anyone can grow them successfully, according to the presentation.

Plant your roses in a sunny location with good drainage. Fertilize them regularly for impressive flowers. Water them evenly to keep the soil moist. At the end of the presentation, Kindrick gave away a rose bush, and Jo Ann Carr was the winner.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that 76 caps have been completed for Arkansas Children's Hospital. Payton will deliver them in June. Karen Needler was thanked for making 50 of the caps this time. She also reported material for dolls is in.

Last month the club collected 41 items, including peanut butter, jelly and miscellaneous items for the White Hall Food Pantry. At this meeting, a trunk-load of items for the Children's Advocacy Center and cereal for the White Hall food Pantry were collected. This will be the last delivery to the Children's Advocacy Center for this calendar year ending in June. Food item for the June for White Hall Food Pantry will be cereal, Pop Tarts, and fruit cups.

During the business meeting, new officers were elected for 2023-2025. They are: Karen Needler, president; Dee Kindrick, vice president; Jo An Carr, secretary; Marnette Reed, treasurer; and Sarah Payton, parliamentarian. These officers will be installed at the June meeting.

A birthday dinner set for on June 12 for Kindrick, Cromwell and Jay Needler.

Kizer presented Years of Service Awards to qualifying members who had not been able to attend Spring Council. They were Jim Wilson, 5 Years; Kathy Wilson, 5 Years; Elizabeth Wall, 10 years, and Dee Kindrick, 30 years. Payton was also recognized, as she had received a 35-year award at Spring Council.

Kizer also recognized the Willing Workers Walking Team for placing 3rd overall in the state, 1st in Delta District and 1st in EHC Delta District.

Coming events were discussed, and members were to make cookies for the Memorial Day Event at the White Hall museum on Memorial Day.

Kindrick read a report on how the Pledge of Allegiance got started.

Refreshments for the meeting were furnished by Wall, Kindrick, Kathy Wilson and Carr.

If you are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers, you can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at (870) -534-1033.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons without discrimination.