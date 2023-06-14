Posting on pride divides meeting

It all started with a social media post.

That social media post, which was shared June 1 on all of the Pulaski County Special School District schools' social media pages, read "June is Pride Month. This month we reflect on the progress of the LGBTQI+ community in the continued fight for equality and inclusion. #pcssdproud #equalityandexcellence" followed by the words "Be Proud" over a rainbow-colored background.

According to some community members who spoke at Tuesday's School Board meeting, the outcry over the post -- which one parent said was made without the knowledge of school principals and the board -- led to the school district limiting interactions on the posts.

More than 15 people signed up to speak during the meeting, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, district teachers and parents, with dozens more in attendance.

Lizz Garbett, the first of nine to speak in support of the district'a recognition of Pride Month, said she is the parent of four kids who attend district schools, some of whom are members of the LGBTQ+ community who had faced "horrible" bullying at the hands of their peers for their identity.

"Our diversity is what makes us strong as a community," she said. "I am a proud PCSSD parent tonight."

Other parents, such as Michelle Shirley, who has a child attending Oak Grove Elementary, said that the school district was focusing on the wrong thing.

"Please just focus on real education and not your sexual preference," Shirley said.

Karyn Maynard, the chairman of the Moms for Liberty chapter in Pulaski County, also addressed the board on behalf of her organization.

"We are very disturbed that the communications department felt the need to make a post about pride on every school page," Maynard said.

"We have emails stating that they removed the references to LGBTQ from the elementary pages because we complained that every one of those letters is describing a sexual relationship, but still refused to take the post down."

Ben Light, a teacher at Robinson High School, who described himself as being "stone-cold gay," said that the post was one of the reasons he had continued to teach in the district despite having the opportunity to leave for jobs with less work and better pay.

"I see it in my own gay students who need a voice and you were there for them," Light said.

Shirley, and other speakers such as Richard Maxwell, brought up religion, while another said the post made by the district was "indoctrination, plain and simple."

"All this offends the LGBQT, but what about Christians -- we aren't allowed to be offended?" Shirley said. "Where is Jesus and God?"

Maxwell read from the Bible during his time at the podium and urged attendees to "stand and fight."

"Take your stand against the devil's schemes," Maxwell said. "For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the power of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil."

Jamie Young, a parent who just had a child graduate from the district, said her family was a Christian one that values the Constitution -- and that "in no way" had her family been indoctrinated by the school district. She said that groups were using religious ideology to threaten democracy.

"If we bring back Jesus into public schools, we will also have to bring back Allah," Young said.

Raylan Smith, a transgender man, said he came to speak on behalf of those that couldn't for fear of "social repercussions."

"Thank you for showing support," Smith said. "Your post offers hope to the many youth who don't have support elsewhere. That hope is vital to their well-being and to their academic success."

Superintendent Charles McNulty addressed the community complaints and provided the district's reasoning behind the post.

"The district has an obligation under the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and the federal Equal Access Act to treat students and clubs equally," he said. "The district posts content related to students and student clubs. To exclude only the LGBTQ+ students or clubs from inclusion in the district's communication would single out those students and clubs for exclusion and would be a violation of the students' and families' right to equal access protection."

In addition to discussion on the post made on the school social media pages, the board passed a number of policy changes to bring the school district into compliance with the LEARNS Act, such as requiring record keeping of material that was moved to prevent access by minors and making the meetings of committees that make decisions on material challenges open to the public.