Rethink Go-Karts

Editor, The Commercial:

Ok. I get it. Time to lay off GFPB and our government leadership. But with struggles facing us at every turn, it looks like we need some help. Oh and in case you missed it, that $3 million + go-kart track is now a track just under $700k, or is it $1.6 million. Yikes! Who knows? And with sum distress flags being waived, the project will take whatever the Incubator can chip in.??

PBURA, have we figured out what we'll charge for a ride? Does $10 for a 5 minute ride sound about right for the entertainment of riding a Go-Kart? Below are some statistics for neighbors we might compete for tourism or that support Go-Kart ride entertainment.

City Population, Median Income, Avg Income, Population % Below Poverty Rate:

Chattanooga, Tn. 184,000 $50,400 $34,300 18%

Ft. Smith, Ar. 89,900 $48,000 $30,200 19%

Hot Springs, Ar. 38,000 $42,700 $26,127 20%

Jackson, Ms. 145,900 $39,900 $23,200 26%

Little Rock, Ar. 202,800 $56,900 $39,100 16%

Memphis, Tn. 620,000 $44,000 $28,500 24%

Pine Bluff, Ar. 39,400 $36,900 $19,700 24%

Rogers, Ar. 72,000 $69,500 $38,000 10%

* 2021 Census Report

GFPB Promise is stated to strive to increase Pine Bluff Revenue. All good and well, but there is another side to this equation, and that is "costs." Are we hung up on generating another $1 while costing ourselves $100? Not for Long!

Another question to ponder: Oak Park Elementary is not getting any prettier the longer it sits decaying. And now, another PB school closing that will sit decaying ... forever? Have we considered converting idle land into a solar farm? Do we have ~15 acres sitting idle?

This would be a capital project that has Revenue & an ROI! Investment large enough to supply power for a majority of that required just down the street for SEARK. And while we're at it, invest in a similar energy supply for UAPB? Time to take a step into the future? Sounds like a surer bet than families spending a slim budget on a 10 minute go-kart disappointment. Have our high priced officials maybe lost touch with reality, or just trying too hard for us?

The green energy investments are ones that bring in contractors, increase Pine Bluff tax revenue, generate revenue/jobs for local businesses, while generating cost savings into the future. Building a backbone for a stronger Pine Bluff economy.

Cities all over the U.S. are struggling with empty office spaces, people fleeing the hassles, hazards and costs of inner cities. Same as we've seen. So, do we rethink where we want to go with our vision/tax dollars? If pertinent, holler at appropriate heads of our community and let them know, "Just doing something" ain't goin' to cut it.

Time we build a stronger community by being more efficient with our tax dollars, unleashing our talents & resources and lowering costs while increasing that ever elusive Revenue -- Improving the Standard of Living (See chart above) for Everyone in Pine Bluff.

Let's Go Get It!

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff