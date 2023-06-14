Rock Town Distillery aims to put Arkansas on the world whiskey map

In the United States, Tennessee is known for its whiskey and Kentucky for its bourbon.

Arkansas may be on its way to becoming known for its own signature locally made liquors.

Rock Town Distillery in Little Rock, continuing to produce spirits made with locally sourced ingredients, plans to release its second batch of rice bourbon this weekend.

“My job is to put Arkansas on the world whiskey map,” Rock Town founder, chief executive and head distiller Phil Brandon said recently, adding the distillery ships its bourbon to 42 U.S. states, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Using local ingredients can impart unique flavors and environment can affect a whiskey’s character or terroir, he said.

