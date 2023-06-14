Sanders off to Europe to meet aerospace, defense executives

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is departing today on an European trade mission and will return next week, Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning said late Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders and the Arkansas team will meet with executives in the aerospace and defense industry from companies that include Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Dassault Falcon, Ducommun, Raytheon, Triumph and others in Paris and Cologne, Germany, according to the governor's office.

"I'm honored to announce that I will be representing Arkansas on my first overseas trade mission to Europe," Sanders said in a written statement.

"Alongside Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O'Neal, I'll meet with American, British, French and German business executives to make the case for investing in Arkansas and bringing good-paying jobs to our state," the Republican governor said.

Staff from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the governor's Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger and Deputy Chiefs of Staff Judd Deere and Kelly Eichler will join Sanders, McDonald and O'Neal on the trip, Henning said.

Asked about the cost of the trip to the state and/or to the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation, Henning said "there are quite a few expenses that we won't have calculated until after the trip.

"Typically, we provide a full summary at the conclusion of the trip," she said.

The Arkansas Economic Development Foundation is a privately financed, nonprofit group.

At the Paris Air Show, Sanders said she will convene with leaders in the aerospace industry to discuss Arkansas' growing contributions to America's national security and thriving defense industry.

Established in 1909, the air show has become the largest aerospace event in the world. Discussions do not usually result in immediate announcements and sometimes take years to bear fruit.

Sanders is proud to support the Arkansas-based companies co-exhibiting at the Arkansas booth at the 2023 Paris Air Show, including Galley Support Innovations (GSI), AirReady MRO, Blue Gold by Modern Chemical, ORC, Aviation Repair Technologies and Mundo-Tech, according to the governor's office.

The governor said her administration "is lowering taxes, improving schools and making our streets safer to help Arkansas become the most business-friendly state in the nation.

"It's time for the whole world to learn what Arkansans already know: There's never been a better time to invest in the Natural State and call it home," Sanders said.

Asked how often Sanders plans to go overseas on economic development trips and whether she has other trips planned, Henning said "No future scheduled trips at this time."

Sanders' predecessor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, also took his first overseas economic development trip as governor to Europe in June 2015 and attended the Paris Air Show and went to Germany to meet with business leaders, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives.

During the Paris Air Show in June 2019, Lockheed Martin and Hutchinson announced an investment of $142 million at the company's Camden site that would create more than 300 jobs.

Gov. Sanders is scheduled to depart the state today on the European trade mission, with the Arkansas Supreme Court yet to issue its ruling on whether to uphold or to overturn a Pulaski County circuit judge's issuance of a temporary restraining order blocking the governor's LEARNS Act from being implemented.

Some attorneys in state government had expected the court to rule last Friday.

LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety and boosts the state's minimum teacher pay from $36,000 to $50,000, grants other teachers $2,000 raises and creates educational freedom accounts to help parents pay for their children to attend a private or parochial school or home school.

The expansive education overhaul Sanders championed has been in legal jeopardy since Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued the temporary restraining order May 26. The lawsuit dates back to a decision by the state Board of Education in May to approve a contract allowing a charter school nonprofit, Friendship Education Foundation, to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County.

On June 2, the divided state Supreme Court denied Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin's emergency motion to overturn Wright's order.

In their 4-3 decision, the justices did not provide a reason for denying the motion, instead asking both sides to submit further arguments. The Supreme Court also asked attorneys to address sovereign immunity, a question as to whether the state can be sued.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.