Schedule drop





FAYETTEVILLE -- Fans of Arkansas Razorback football will likely be bracing themselves tonight for the much-touted, prime time SEC schedule release for the 2024 season.

The show will take place at 6 p.m. Central on SEC Network with similar fanfare to when the league doled out two extra games in 2020 for the 10-game, league-only covid-19 season.

The University of Arkansas has not fared well when the SEC office has created out-of-norm schedules in recent history.

The ballyhoo over this release revolves around the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to make a 16-team conference in 2024, one year earlier than the original plan for their exits from the Big 12.

Because conference leaders could not agree upon a long-term scheduling plan -- with either eight or nine conference games per team and either one or three permanent opponents -- that will include the Sooners and Longhorns, they voted to have a one-year plan for 2024 with eight conference games and one required opponent from a fellow Power 5 conference or a major independent.

The last time the SEC played up a one-off schedule release in 2020, the Razorbacks drew what was likely the two toughest crossover opponents from the SEC East. First-year Coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks were given a season opener at home against Georgia and a road game at Florida.

They lost both games but snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak in week 2 at Mississippi State and have been competitive in the SEC ever since.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at the SEC spring meetings two weeks ago in Destin, Fla., the league had been preparing for the addition of Oklahoma and Texas since the summer of 2021 but the change in arrival date to 2024 added complexities that made the eight-game league format the best option for that season.

"Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing conference commitments of our members," Sankey said. "It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

The format for the 2024 slate has not been given, though league officials were expected to protect "secondary" rivalry games such as Alabama vs. Tennessee and Auburn vs. Georgia. The conference will not be separated into divisions that season, so whether Arkansas will play five or six teams from the old SEC West, add either Oklahoma or Texas or both, or face a certain number of teams from the old SEC East is not known.

Arkansas has an existing contract with Texas A&M for 2024, but UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said there is no guarantee the Razorbacks will draw the Aggies, who would be scheduled to serve as the home team at AT&T Stadium for that potential meeting.

The only guaranteed conference opponent for the Razorbacks is Missouri, their annual cross-over opponent, and that game will likely once again be on Thanksgiving weekend.

Arkansas also has four nonconference games on the books for 2024 that were protected by the league's decision to play eight conference games.

Those games are the season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31 at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, a road date at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7, a home game against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 14 and a home game against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23.

Based on the rotating schedule set up by the league when the scheduling format changed for 2014, Arkansas was originally set to play its six SEC West opponents, plus the finale at Missouri and a home game against Kentucky in 2024.

The Razorbacks have played Kentucky fewer times -- eight -- than any other team that was in the SEC when they joined for the 1992 season. Arkansas has played Florida and Vanderbilt 10 times and Georgia 12. Because South Carolina and Tennessee were once permanent crossover SEC opponents for the Razorbacks, they have played them 24 and 16 times, respectively.

Arkansas has played 31 games against all its SEC West opponents save for Texas A&M since entering the conference and has a winning record against Mississippi State (18-12-1) and Ole Miss (18-13) in that span, and losing records versus Alabama, Auburn and LSU.



