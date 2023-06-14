School Board approves land purchase on edge of Springdale High School campus

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board approved purchasing property on the edge of Springdale High School's campus, a move that can help the School District expand its footprint, according to a district spokesman.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to buy the parcel at 406 N. Kansas St., behind Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. The cost is $207,300 for the lot, which is about 0.16 acres, said Trent Jones, district communications director. But the key to the deal is that the purchase squares off with other property the district already owns on that block, he said.

Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes presented the proposal for the lot, which is behind and across the street from the stadium scoreboard.

"We don't have the entire block," Hayes said. "But what we do have, that will square it off."

Jones said the acquisition gives the district flexibility and room to grow.

"We're really moving toward this effort of innovative practices in curriculum, innovative practices in athletics and innovative practices in workforce [education]," Jones said. "Having this space will allow us to build some beautiful facilities that can do that."

Board President Randy Hutchinson saw value in the purchase.

"I like having a squared-off piece of land for, hopefully, some future really cool stuff," Hutchinson said.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to appoint Stacy Hopkins as district treasurer and as an authorized signatory on district bank accounts.

Hopkins will succeed Hayes in the finance department. Hayes is retiring this summer after 31 years in education: 17 in Cabot and 14 in Springdale.

"I do want to take this opportunity to thank you, the members of the School Board, for all the support you've shown me throughout my 14 years here," Hayes said. "I appreciate the confidence and trust in my abilities that you've shown me time and time again."

Hayes, who also thanked Superintendent Jared Cleveland, was named deputy superintendent three years ago and called it the pinnacle of his working career. He received a standing ovation.

Cleveland paid tribute to Hayes, who was given a clock in honor of his retirement. Hayes was instrumental, Cleveland said, in making him feel welcome. Cleveland said taking the Springdale job was the best decision in his life -- outside of his family.

"I just want to publicly thank him," Cleveland said. "Not only for his incredible work, his professionalism, his integrity and his kindness -- but I want to thank him for being our friend. I want him to know that he'll always be part of this family."