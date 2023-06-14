Simmons near deal in price-fixing case

A federal judge in Illinois has granted preliminary approval of a $8 million settlement between Siloam Springs-based Simmons Foods and direct purchasers of poultry accusing big chicken producers of price fixing.

In the class action suit in the United States District Court Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, the direct purchaser plaintiffs contend the various defendants, including Simmons Food and its affiliate Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., conspired to fix, raise, maintain and stabilize the prices of broiler chickens sold across the country.

The class action suit began in 2016 on behalf of all direct purchasers of broilers in the United States.

In the proposed settlement agreement, Simmons does not admit any liability and denies the legal claims brought by the direct purchaser plaintiffs. It has agreed to the settlement to avoid the risk of an "adverse judgement" and cost and burden of litigation, according to a recent court filing out lining the deal, according to court documents.

The direct purchaser plaintiffs believe they would have won at trial, but the settlement secures a "meaningful recovery" and Simmons' cooperation.

A request by phone and by email for a comment from Simmons Foods regarding the settlement was not returned Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the proposed agreement, Simmons will pay a little more than $8 million and will assist the direct purchaser plaintiffs by authenticating and providing documents for use in an upcoming claims against the suit's remaining defendants.

According to court documents, the Simmons settlement brings the total amount recovered by the class action to $188.9 million. Of that figure, more than $100 million has been returned to the class members.

Other Arkansas poultry producers have made settlements as part of the suit. In October of 2020, the court granted final approval of a $4.1 million settlement with Springdale-based Georges Inc. and a $79.3 million settlement with Tyson Foods Inc., also based in Springdale, received final approval in June 2021.

Judge Thomas M. Durkin set a final settlement fairness hearing for Dec. 12 to take place before the Simmons Foods settlement is finalized.

Privately held Simmons Foods was founded in 1949. Simmons Prepared Foods is one of the top 15 chicken producers in the United States, according to the company website. The company and its affiliates employ more than 8,000 people across the nation.