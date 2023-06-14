Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and the Link Yang Twins set to play at Simmons Bank Arena in August

Rapper, movie star and “cultural icon” Snoop Dogg, “Celebrating 30 Years of Doggystyle,” headlines a tour concert that also features Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins “and other special guests,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $69-$229 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour also brings Snoop Dogg and Khalifa, with Too $hort, Warren G and Berner, to the Walmart AMP in Rogers, ’ 6 p.m. July 15. Ticket information is available at amptickets.com.