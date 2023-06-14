Sections
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and the Link Yang Twins set to play at Simmons Bank Arena in August

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:46 a.m.
FILE -- SNOOP DOGG, WIZ KHALIFA, BERNER, HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR, SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2023, WALMART AMP - ROGERS

Rapper, movie star and “cultural icon” Snoop Dogg, “Celebrating 30 Years of Doggystyle,” headlines a tour concert that also features Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins “and other special guests,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $69-$229 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour also brings Snoop Dogg and Khalifa, with Too $hort, Warren G and Berner, to the Walmart AMP in Rogers, ’ 6 p.m. July 15. Ticket information is available at amptickets.com

