Southern Baptist Conference reelects former Arkansan as its president

NEW ORLEANS -- The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to reelect Lake City native Bart Barber as its president, giving him another year to lead the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

It also debated whether to sever ties with two congregations that have women pastors.

Barber, pastor of First Baptist Church of Farmersville, Texas, received more than 68% of the vote, defeating Georgia pastor Mike Stone 7,531 to 3,458.

Stone, who narrowly lost a race for president in 2021, broke with tradition by challenging an incumbent.

The room broke out in applause once the results were announced.

More than 12,000 Southern Baptist messengers (delegates), including 476 from Arkansas, have gathered in New Orleans for the convention's annual meeting, which ends today.

Before leaving, they have given Barber a lopsided vote of confidence.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler portrayed Barber as a principled leader.

"What you see is what you get with Bart in every single situation," he said. "I say this not as a political statement but as a personal statement. I've seen him do the right thing over and over and over again. I think he's a man of integrity and man whose heart is [committed] to lead Southern Baptists faithfully."

Jan Hutchison, a member of Highland Drive Baptist Church in Jonesboro, praised Barber's performance.

"He's done the work," she said. "There's not any reason not to give him a second term."

She said she also appreciates Barber's personal traits.

He's real. He's warm and down to earth. I like that about him," she said.

While the Southern Baptist Convention is often led by megachurch pastors, Barber ministers in a community with 3,612 residents, roughly 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

During his presidency, he has used social media to communicate with membership, tweeting about everything from spiritual matters to the livestock he raises -- including some named after prominent Baptists.

"He's a great guy; he's just real personable. ...He's just really a genuine guy. I've known him for a long time and he's done a good job this year," said former convention president Jimmy Draper, a Hartford native who served from 1982 to 1984.

Ed Litton, an Alabama minister who preceded Barber as president, praised his character.

"I've known him always to be faithful to the Word, a faithful man of God, a local pastor and just [someone] willing to do courageous things. To me, that makes a great leader," he said.

Barber, 53, grew up in a Baptist home, publicly professing his faith in Jesus at Bethabara Baptist Church, 4 miles north of Lake City, when he was 5 years old.

When he was 11, the family joined First Baptist Church in Lake City.

Barber delivered his first sermon when he was 15 years old and became a bivocational pastor at age 17, attending high school on weekdays and preaching on Sundays at New Hope Baptist church in Black Oak.

After graduating from high school, Barber studied at Baylor University, later earning a master's degree and doctorate from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.

After service at churches in Mill Creek, Okla., and Royse City, Texas, Barber accepted a call to Farmersville. He's been there nearly a quarter-century, not only preaching the sermons but also helping with remodeling projects.

A year ago, he was tapped to lead the 13.2 million member convention.

During his tenure, Barber has defended the inerrancy of scripture and traditional Southern Baptist positions on abortion, homosexuality and women in ministry.

He's also stressed the importance of Baptists working together to spread the gospel and increase missions efforts.

Hours before Tuesday's vote, Barber preached on Philippians 4, including verse 8: "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable -- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy -- think about such things."

In the sermon, Barber told the messengers about his father, Jim Barber, who died in 1997, and his mother, Carolyn Barber, who died Sunday.

"To serve others for Jesus' sake requires being able to see the beauty in them, even when others have trouble seeing it," he said. "My mama taught me that."

"My dad was not a pastor. He was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He taught two Sunday School classes -- an adult Sunday School class at church and then a nursing home Sunday School class. When I was a pre-teen, he took me every Sunday to go to the nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, to push people's wheelchairs and bring them down to the cafeteria where dad would teach them lessons. My dad taught me to see the beauty in God's word, but it was my mama who taught me to see the beauty in people," he said.

As they do most years, Southern Baptists are not only holding elections and approving budgets, they're also considering various resolutions and motions on a variety of topics.

Messengers will vote today on a constitutional amendment which would bar congregations with women pastors from being part of the denomination.

Tuesday, they also considered the fate of two congregations that have women pastors.

The denomination's executive committee voted in February to sever ties with Saddleback Church, based in Lake Forest, Calif., and Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., ruling that they were "not in friendly cooperation" with the convention.

The body's doctrinal statement, known as the Baptist Faith and Message, already declares that "the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

But some of the body's 47,198 autonomous congregations have chosen women ministers anyway.

Rick Warren, who founded Saddleback in 1980 and helped it grow into one of the nation's largest megachurches, argued Tuesday that the convention is large enough to encompass churches with differing views on women pastors.

"If doctrinal disagreements between Baptists are considered sin, we all get kicked out. You'll never get 100% of Baptists to agree 100% on 100% of every doctrine."

But Mohler, the seminary president, said the Bible restricts the office of pastor to men.

Saddleback and Fern Creek "rejects the confessional understanding of the SBC on this issue," Mohler said.

After debate, messengers voted on whether to uphold the executive committee's decision.

The outcome will be announced this morning, officials said.