Texarkana DB commits to Hogs

Defensive back Ahkhari Johnson committed to Arkansas on Wednesday after making an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend.

“It was really good,” Johnson said after his visit. “They made me feel like I am a priority here. They made me feel like they really want me here. It was a good visit overall. I like all the coaching staff.

“They're really good. They showed me a lot of attention. I just had fun.”

Johnson, 5-11 and 180 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, chose the Razorbacks over TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State and other schools.

He was recruited by Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

A 3-star recruit by On3.com, Johnson was recruited to play cornerback.

He completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior quarterback.

He planned to visit TCU and Stanford, but those trips appear unlikely.

Johnson is the 10th player to commit to Arkansas' 2024 class.