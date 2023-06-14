Texas O-lineman adds Arkansas offer to resume

FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2025 offense lineman Owen Hollenbeck enjoyed learning from Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy during Wednesday’s lineman camp.

“I got to learn underneath Coach Kennedy and really see how Arkansas works as itself and the O-line here, which was really interesting because I do have to work on some stuff,” Hollenbeck said. “We do work on it at school, which was kind of a recap, but I also have to learn some new stuff like skip pulling and focus on my shoulders being more square than what they already were.”

Hollenbeck, 6-4, 325 pounds, of Melissa, Texas, has a wide, solid base with excellent strength and nice athleticism. He reports a 405-pound bench press, 650-pound squat, 315-pound power clean, 315-pound incline and a dead lift of around 600 pounds.

He liked Kennedy’s teaching methods with him and other campers.

"I thought they were very helpful because he helped slow down and he worked with a lot of guys 1-on-1 to help them perfect their stance or the way they moved or keep their knees inside their feet, so they don’t come off balance,” Hollenbeck said.

The four major recruiting services have yet to rate Hollenbeck. Kennedy gave him positive feedback.

“He’s been giving me feedback about how he loved how physical I was, how fast my feet were moving and how physical I am with my hands and how violent I can be,” Hollenbeck said.

He arrived in Fayetteville with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, SMU and North Texas offers, and added Arkansas to his offer list after a good showing at the camp

“I’ve always looked at this school for O-line work and they have a huge history of O-linemen being produced here,” Hollenbeck said.



