Third person arrested in June 9 killing of boy, 17

A third suspect in the June 9 slaying of a 17-year-old boy turned himself into Pine Bluff police Tuesday and will be held without bond in the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney found probable cause to hold Demonte Harris, 19, of Pine Bluff without bond in the shooting death of Jatravous Kendal.

Kendal who was discovered shot to death in a gray, 2013 Nissan Altima shortly after midnight Friday at the intersection of North Hazel Street and Havis Avenue. Kendal was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Khyarriah “Keke” White, 17, and Otis “OT” Tyler, 16, are being held without bond in juvenile detention, both accused of capital murder in Kendal’s death. They appeared before Kearney via Zoom on Monday.

According to an affidavit by Detective Keith Banks, as read by Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Beth Carson, White told police that Harris was known to rob people and she alerted him to Kendal’s location. Harris allegedly admitted to receiving a call and text messages from White and Tyler that they were with Kendal, Carson read.

Harris allegedly told police he went to the location with a Black male known as “Queso,” who allegedly had a gun and intended to rob Kendal and driver Netredyan “Trey” Christopher of guns.

Harris, Carson said, “said that Queso walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle and they started fumbling for a gun that was in the lap and that Queso shot the victim. He said that when the shooting happened, he fled the scene.”

A public defender will be appointed to represent Harris, White and Tyler.

Harris pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in May and was fined $340. When Kearney asked about the penalty, Harris requested more time to pay the fine.



