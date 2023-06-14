Tyson ending 228 jobs in Illinois exit

More than 225 Tyson Foods Inc. workers in the Chicago area have decided to leave the company rather than move to Springdale as part of the poultry giant's move to consolidate its leadership at its Arkansas headquarters.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website, Tyson is cutting 228 jobs in two locations as part of its move back to Arkansas. Earlier this month, more than 250 Tyson Food workers based in South Dakota lost their jobs when they chose not to move.

In October, Tyson Foods said it was recalling about 1,000 executives working in its Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D., offices to shift to a more centralized company headquarters in Springdale. At the time, Tyson said the move would begin in phases and take about a year to complete but many have chosen not to move to Arkansas, according to media reports.

"When we announced the move to our corporate office in Arkansas, our goal was to make the proposition of relocating as attractive and easy as possible while understanding that some may not be able to make the move," a Tyson spokesman said in a statement. "For those who cannot move, we appreciate each of their many contributions. For those who have made the decision to move, we are extremely grateful and look forward to building the future of Tyson Foods together."

The spokesman said Tyson believes the unified headquarters will encourage more growth opportunities and foster enhanced collaboration and improved, faster decision making. The company said it now expects the workers moving from South Dakota and Chicago to be settled in and working in Springdale by the end of the summer.

Based on the two reports, more than half of Tyson's workers initially affected by the decision have chosen to move to Arkansas.

According to Illinois Department of Commerce monthly Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report for May, Tyson is closing two locations in the state -- one on Jefferson Street in Chicago and a second on Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill., a Chicago suburb.

According to the documents, 177 workers at Chicago location and 51 workers at the Downers Grove office chose not to make the move. The final layoff date is listed as August 14. The Workers Adjustment and Retraining Act requires certain notifications when an employer institutes a mass job cuts or a plant closure.

In recent months Tyson has closed poultry processing plants and is trimming management and executive positions as it struggles with profitability. The company has said the moves are to improve operating efficiency.

In mid-March, Tyson said it would close the Van Buren chicken processing plant, which employed about 950 at the time, as well as a plant in Virginia with nearly 700 workers, in a move to optimize its operations. Those plants closed in May. Tyson followed that move in April saying it would cut 10% of its corporate jobs and reduce senior leadership roles by 15%.

In recent earnings reports Tyson Foods' top executives have said all three of the company's meat segments -- chicken, pork and beef -- are facing economic challenges. Last month,Tyson reported a surprise second quarter loss of $97 million, with revenue nearly flat at $13.3 billion. Its stock plummeted 16% on the news.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $50.26, down 39 cents or less than 1% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $47.11 and as high as $88.76 over the past year.