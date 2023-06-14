UNDER THE RADAR: Clinton’s Abigail Parks

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Clinton’s Abigail Parks.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 5-5

Stats: As a junior, averaged 11.3 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 46% from the field and hitting 100 of 195 three-pointers for 51% which set a new state record for three-point percentage.

Interest: University of the Ozarks and Lyon College

Coach Matthew Post:

“Abigail is a great competitor on both ends of the court. She has in the gym range and a very quick release to get her shot off. She has the ability to score at all three levels of the game- three-point line, mid-range and at the rim. She uses shot fakes and her ability to knock down deep threes to help her get to the rim and finish. She is very strong and finishes well through contact.

"Defensively, she is always in the correct position and battled for boards night in and night out. Her high was 8 threes in a game at Heber Springs this year when both teams were unbeaten in conference. Three words to describe Abigail are competitive, driven and a winner. She has a great work ethic and a very humble attitude.”







