Van Buren School Board approve salary increases for key School District administrators

VAN BUREN -- Three School District administrators can look forward to increased pay when classes start up again in the fall.

Van Buren's School Board unanimously approved a motion from Board Member Kevin Bell to amend the contracts for the district superintendent, deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent to provide 3% salary increases for each at its meeting Tuesday.

The increases will take effect the 2023-24 academic year.

The vote came after the board went into executive session that lasted nearly an hour.

Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat said the increase will bring his yearly salary up from $233,000 to $239,000. He expressed gratitude for the School Board for its support and leadership after the meeting.

"If you look in our district, we've had significant increases over the last several years, and it's due to the work, the intentional effort, of this School Board," Jeffcoat said.

"They've had a vision of being a competitively paying school system, and we've been able to accomplish that, and it shows up in the number of applicants that we have for our positions in the district."

Brian Summerhill, the district's deputy superintendent, will see his salary rise from the $134,934 he received during the 2022-23 school year to $138,982 in 2023-24, according to the School District.

Karen Allen, the assistant superintendent, will simultaneously have a jump in pay from $127,435 to $131,258 per year.