WCSD to raise pay of classified staff

Watson Chapel School District classified employees will receive a 7.28% pay increase for the 2023-24 school year.

The district board approved Superintendent Tom Wilson's request for the raise during Monday's regular meeting, with the condition that the existing salary schedule be frozen.

"In the spring, we can look at a new salary schedule and we'll know more about what the LEARNS Act is going to provide in funding," Wilson said, referring to the state education overhaul act that has now been blocked by a Pulaski County Circuit Court order that determined it was not yet in effect.

Gregory White, a special education paraprofessional representing Watson Chapel's Classified Personnel Policy Committee, said his group asked the district to continue its policy regarding the Consumer Price Index that is used to determine raises.

"With inflation, as the Consumer Price Index increases, our district gives classified employees a raise equivalent to the CPI increase," White said.

Assistant Principal LaDonna Spain said the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators advised the district to move forward with implementing policies related to the LEARNS Act, given the possibility the law could move forward at a later date.

"I think it's important we take the LEARNS Act slow, especially the funding on it," Wilson said. "Every superintendent in the state is pretty hesitant about new laws and new programs that come out, especially with funding, raises and that."

Wilson said the WCSD is in good financial shape to begin construction of a new high school to replace the 78-year-old junior high school campus, demolition of which is scheduled for either late September or early October. Wilson is hoping state legislators will ease standards regarding the size of mandated safe rooms for school buildings constructed after Jan. 1 of this year.

International safe room laws, he said, state such structures have to be large enough to hold 40 students per classroom, as opposed to 30 students per classroom under state standards. There were 1,796 students enrolled in the WCSD this school year, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center.

"Our taxpayers are paying for extra space that's not necessary because the international law says 40 but state standards say 30," Wilson said. "I think they're going to try to work something out on that to help all districts. There won't be over-expenditures from the taxpayers. They won't be burdened with spending more money than they should be spending."

State school facilities director Tim Cain, school architect Steve Elliott, Attorney General Tim Griffin and a state fire marshal will meet soon to discuss the safe room requirements, Wilson said. He added if safe rooms only need to hold up to the 30 students, that could save the WCSD between $1 million and $2 million.

"That's a lot of money in our district," Wilson said. "Right now, we need to take money out of building fund, and we've got a second lien bond. We're doing everything we can because we know how important this school is to this community. We know what it means in the safety factor with having a courtyard and two-story school built around it with a competitive gym. We can see a vision of that. All the board members are working hard toward that."

The district plans to open its new high school in time for the 2023-24 school year.