Yanks rally past Scherzer, Mets in Subway opener

NEW YORK -- Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets 7-6 in their wild Subway Series opener Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu homered off Scherzer, and pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo misplayed a ball in center field.

Before the seventh, reliever Drew Smith became the second Mets pitcher ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance.

Nimmo hit his eighth career leadoff homer and Jeff McNeil had a two-run single for the Mets, who have lost nine of 10. They opened a 5-1 lead in the third with the help of two second-inning balks by struggling Yankees starter Luis Severino, only to see Scherzer give up five runs and six hits in the fourth.

LeMahieu's two-run homer trimmed it to 5-3, slumping rookie Anthony Volpe had an RBI double and Jake Bauers' two-run bloop single over a drawn-in infield chased Scherzer and gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was booed by Mets fans in the sellout crowd of 43,707 who showed up to see the first meeting between the teams this season -- missing injured sluggers Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso.

Luis Guillorme's two-out RBI single tied it in the fifth, ending Severino's night.

REDS 5, ROYALS 4 Brandon Williamson earned his first big league win as visiting Cincinnati held off Kansas City. Williamson (1-0) allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, on 7 hits over 5 innings.

TWINS 7, BREWERS 5 Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for host Minnesota to cap a four-run ninth inning off closer Devin Williams in a win over Milwaukee.

ASTROS 6, NATIONALS 1 Mauricio Dubon, Kyle Tucker, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick each hit solo homers to back up a solid start by rookie Hunter Brown as host Houston beat Washington.

ROCKIES 7, RED SOX 6 (10) Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and visiting Colorado held on to beat Boston.

PADRES 6, GUARDIANS 3 Gary Sanchez hit a three-run home run, his sixth homer since joining the Padres on May 30, as host San Diego beat Cleveland.

MARINERS 9, MARLINS 3 Seattle starter George Kirby (6-5) set a career high with 10 strikeouts as the host Mariners beat Miami. Kirby retired the first 13 hitters of the game and wound up allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run over 6 innings with no walks.

DODGERS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Tony Gonsolin pitched six shutout innings, Will Smith and David Peralta hit two-run homers in the first inning, and host Los Angeles beat Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 11, BLUE JAYS 6 Rookie Gunnar Henderson extended his torrid-hitting spree with his first career grand slam as host Baltimore beat Toronto. Henderson went 3 for 5, including a bases-loaded drive that capped a six-run third inning.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 3 Hunter Renfroe's two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning and surging Los Angeles beat Texas.

ATHLETICS 2, RAYS 1 Pinch-hitter Carlos Perez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and host Oakland beat Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 11, CARDINALS 3 Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey homered and Michael Conforto added four hits and three RBI to lead visiting San Francisco over St. Louis.

CUBS 11, PIRATES 3 Ian Happ hit a three-run, first-inning drive for his first home run since May 5, Christopher Morel added a three run homer in the eighth and host Chicago routed Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 15, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Zack Wheeler threw six strong innings, Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a 450-foot homer and visiting Philadelphia ripped Arizona.