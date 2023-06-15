0.3% fall in price helps ease inflation

WASHINGTON -- Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department's producer price index -- which measures inflation before it reaches consumers -- rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020.

On a month-to-month basis, overall producer prices have now dropped three of the last four months. In May, wholesale inflation was pulled down by a 13.8% drop in gasoline prices.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier, the mildest gain since February 2021.

Unleashed by an unexpectedly strong economic recovery from 2020's covid-19 recession, inflation began to rise in 2021 and last year reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the past 15 months.

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from May 2022 -- the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April. Inflation in consumer prices is still running ahead of the Fed's 2% year-over-year target.

The April-to-May drop in producer prices beat the 0.1% slide that economists had forecast.

"Producer prices have downshifted sharply and core PPI is steadily moving towards the 2% target," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- which strips out the most volatile components of the index -- were unchanged from the prior month, the weakest print since declining in April 2020.

Several categories from the PPI report, notably in health care, are used to calculate the personal consumption expenditures price gauge -- the Fed's preferred inflation measure -- that will be released later this month.

Within health care, several categories -- including home health and hospice care, hospital care and nursing home care -- posted smaller increases in May than a month earlier.

Costs of processed goods for intermediate demand, which reflect prices earlier in the production pipeline, decreased 1.5%, the most this year. Over 40% of the decline was attributed to a plunge in diesel fuel. Excluding food and energy, these costs were unchanged.

Separate data also point to a further easing in many costs faced by firms. Gauges of input prices produced by the Institute for Supply Management weakened in May, while a New York Fed measure of pressures in global supply chains slid to a record low.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert, Augusta Saraiva and Kristy Scheuble of Bloomberg News.