Arkansan inducted to Bull Riding Hall





Being around livestock is all Kenny Wilcox has ever known.

Born in Conway in 1954, Wilcox spent his early years surrounded by horses, cows and cattle -- like the one he began bottle-feeding at the age of six.

So when it came time to get involved with rodeo, especially bull riding, it came to him like riding a bike because livestock was the closest thing he had to one on his family's Greenbrier farm.

"There were guys who rode bulls, and rode bulls good, that had absolutely no background in livestock," Wilcox said. "We rode horses, me and my brother, everyday. We didn't know any better."

"If you grow up from the time you're four-years-old, riding a horse wide open, bareback ... that can't be taught, it's just learned. It's just action and reaction."

Wilcox rode his father's horses bareback for the first 11 years of his life. When potential buyers would come to the farm, his father had to assure them the lack of hair on his horses' backs was not cause for concern -- it was just his sons' spending most of their time on horseback.

When he was 12 years old, Wilcox graduated from bareback riding and got his first saddle for Christmas.

"It was a used saddle, but it was a real good one," he said. "And boy, I thought I was something else then."

Wilcox grew up competing in nearly every rodeo event he could. He rodeoed his way through high school and later college at Arkansas State University-Beebe and Oklahoma Panhandle State University before turning pro. Other than team roping, it was bull riding where he began to find most of his success.

"There were more entries in it and more money than anything else. And the bull riding, they always save it 'til last, so no one gets up and leaves," Wilcox followed with a laugh.

In 1978, Wilcox got his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) card after he had earned the $1,000 required from PRCA-sanctioned events.

Injuries come with the territory in a sport like bull riding, and that's something Wilcox had to accept early on.

His first year riding professionally came to an end in Atlanta when he was hit by a bull in the shoulder, dislocating it and breaking his collarbone. In the middle of a successful second year riding, he broke his sternum -- an injury he likened to open-heart surgery.

"They cut you open from your guzzle [pronounced goo-zle by Wilcox] to your appetite," he said.

With the risk and likelihood of injury so high, Wilcox said they're all relative. His brother-in-law spent nine months in the hospital after a bull hit him in the stomach.

"It's a pretty rough game, but it was good to me," he said. "I didn't have anything I didn't basically get over. You get a little bark knocked off you from time to time, but that's part of the deal."

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently said in an interview that he had not seen live pitching since his final major league game in 2016, stating that he hasn't had "The itch" to get back in the box.

Unsurprisingly, Wilcox shared similar feelings, saying he hasn't had much desire to climb into a chute since his retirement in 1986.

"With baseball, you can still go out there," he said. "You might not be able to run like you used to, but you aren't in danger unless you get hit by a damn pitch or something. But them bulls, they don't look at your resume."

One of Wilcox's favorite parts of the lifestyle he once led was the travel. Depending on the year, he could compete in over 100 events all across the United States and Canada.

Once, at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Wilcox reached the final of a winner-take-all, $50,000 bull riding competition. He scored an 88 but fell three points shy of future Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Simpson's 91.

Wilcox said he's always been partial to the West Coast rodeos. At those in Washington, he found miles of the best red delicious apples he'd ever eaten. In Salinas, Calif., he saw artichokes for the first time.

In the rodeo world, July is referred to as "Cowboy Christmas" where competitors could make it to an event a day, if not more. Wilcox said he and some friends would rent a plane during some weeks just to maximize their number of events.

Wilcox hit his stride in 1980 when he made it to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), nicknamed the "The Super Bowl of Rodeo", in Oklahoma City. The event hosts the top 15 earners from each of the seven events that year to close the rodeo season.

He competed at the NFR in 1981, 1982 and 1983. In 1984, he missed the event due to a groin injury. In 1985, he made his return, this time in Las Vegas for the event's first time in the home its had since. Soon after that, Wilcox hung up his spurs and retired from the sport.

On May 20, Wilcox was inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame along with eight other riders, one bull fighter and a bull named 018 Cowtown. He is one of just 63 riders in the Hall of Fame.

Wilcox admittedly isn't a public speaker -- he never needed to be. That's why when his nephews, graduates of Yale and Duke, tried to help him prepare the speech for the occasion, he had to turn them down.

"I said, 'Look boys, I got here by the seat of my [pants], and that's the way I'm gonna play it. When I get up there, I'll tell a few stories and call it good.' " he said.



