Sweet Home, 1923: Wednesday's feature was a view of the Confederate Soldiers Home; today's is of their $259.98 electric bill, which state funds would have covered. During World War II, bauxite needed for the war effort was found at the site and the home was razed. Four remaining residents and assorted family members were relocated.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.