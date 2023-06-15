BASEBALL: Bonifacio homers, drives in three runs in Naturals’ win

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and got five shutout innings from the bullpen to claim a 7-3 win over Frisco on Wednesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals snapped a three-game losing streak and took control with a five-run third inning en route to the win.

Northwest Arkansas manager Tommy Shields said his team was strong mentally to climb out of the early 3-0 hole.

"It would have just been easy to feel sorry for ourselves and not come back," Shields said. "We battled back and the bullpen did a great job. I got a lot of confidence in [Steven Cruz and Christian Chamberlain] down there. All those guys have been doing a great job."

The trio of Yefri Del Rosario, Cruz and Chamberlain combined for five scoreless innings. Del Rosario (4-2) got the win with two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Cruz pitched one inning, struck out two and walked one, while Chamberlain threw two hitless innings, walked two and struck out four.

Shields also had good things to say for starter Ronald Medrano, who allowed three runs (two earned) over four innings.

"Ronald did a great job after the second inning, getting two more [innings]," Shields said. "Because we really needed it. He could only go 70 (pitches), so we really needed him to go four and he did. That was big. He didn't want to come out and I really didn't want to take him out, but we kinda have to."

Trailing 3-0, Northwest Arkansas sent nine batters to the plate and exploded for five runs in the third inning against Frisco starter Nick Krauth (1-4).

Jake Means hit a solo homer, his fifth of the season, to get the Naturals within 3-1 leading off the bottom of the third. Morgan McCullough added a sacrifice fly to drive in a run. Peyton Wilson slapped a two-run double into the left-center field gap for a 4-3 lead.

Jorge Bonifacio's RBI single pushed the Northwest Arkansas lead to 5-3. Bonifacio also added a two-run homer -- his team-high 12th of the season -- in the fifth for a 7-3 Northwest Arkansas lead.

Shields said being able to rally was big for the group.

"I think it's huge," Shields said. "Now you're going into a day and a half sitting on a win instead of a loss. It's nice. [Bonifacio] hit a bit two-run homer. Because we didn't do much in the last five innings, but he gave us two more runs."

He said getting out front could help his team put some wins together.

"We've been down early a lot," Shields said.

The Naturals bullpen worked around traffic on the bases late to close out the win.

Chamberlain worked out of trouble in the eighth. He walked catcher Liam Hicks to put two runners on with nobody out, but he came back to sandwich a pair of strikeouts around a soft groundout to end the threat.

Frisco loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but Cruz came back to strike out Trevor Hauver and got Dustin Harris to line out to left field to end the inning as the Naturals kept the 7-3 lead.

Frisco jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Luisangel Acuna doubled, stole third and scored on Aaron Zavala's groundout. The second run scored on three singles including an RBI-single by Kellen Strahm off Medrano.

The RoughRiders added an unearned run in the second as Jax Biggers singled, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on an error by McCullough for a 3-0 Frisco lead.