BASEBALL: Close to 200 teams to participate in baseball showcase tournament

J.T. Baker wanted to make sure old friend Chad Wolff was remembered in youth baseball circles and it appears he's succeeded.

The ninth annual Chad Wolff Baseball Classic will be the largest ever with 189 teams in three different age divisions and play begins today spread across different fields across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.

Wolff was a former college and high school baseball coach. He was coaching at Rogers Heritage when he died unexpectedly following a routine knee surgery in 2013.

Baker, a longtime friend of Wolff 's and the owner of Marucci Midwest Arkansas baseball, wanted to make sure Wolff wouldn't be forgotten.

"It was a goal to keep his name around baseball and I think we've done that," said Baker, the tournament director. "It's really cool because it's almost become like a brand name. People ask all the time 'Are you gonna be at the Chad Wolff?' Everybody wants to know about the Chad Wolff. People who don't even know the story want to know about it."

Games will be played at venues all over the area, including Southwest Missouri, beginning today. The 17-18-year-old finals is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The 16U finals is also at Baum-Walker Stadium at 12:30 p.m. The 15-16-year-old championship is scheduled to be played at Bentonville High School at 1:30 p.m.

Fans can check out the schedule and other details, such as whether the specific sites have concessions or bleachers by looking up the tournament on Tourney Machine, a free cell phone application.

"It's grown every year, even through covid," Baker said.

Baker is excited about players from all over the country coming to the area. He reeled off programs from a dozen states include Minnesota, taking part in this year's event.

"The Minnesota Icemen is a very good program," Baker said. "We're excited to have them. Our (Marucci) national groups are very good. One won a Perfect Game event in Memphis this last weekend. The Nebraska Prospects always bring a strong group.

"Andy Menard will have a couple good teams from Arkansas Rawlings Prospects in Little Rock. There's a group out of Amarillo called the Off-Speed Academy that's coming for the first time. Former Razorback Danny Hamblin is bringing his Texas Oiler group up here. Building Champions out of Kansas City always have a quality product. Jim Edmonds' son will be playing on one of the national teams."

The younger groups will play three pool play games Thursday and Friday, while the 17-18-year-old group will play four pool play games.

Pool winners will move to championship play.

Admission is $5 per day, Baker said. The fields and schedule for each day can be found on the tourney machine application.

"I hope people come out and watch," Baker said. "I think there's going to be some really good baseball."

The event has changed in many ways from the inaugural event.

"Our first year we had 44 teams and I carried a Big Chief notebook around with everything scribbled out in it," Baker said. "When something happened, I sat down, got my pencil out and started erasing and calling people. It wasn't ideal but it worked. With 189 teams there's just no world where that makes any sense."