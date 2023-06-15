Bentonville’s CJ Brown commits to Arkansas

BENTONVILLE — Bentonville receiver CJ Brown verbally committed to Arkansas during a ceremony at the school’s athletic center Thursday evening.

“The decision was easy for me. It’s my home state,” Brown said. “My family is close. My parents can see me every weekend play for the Hogs. The coaching staff is great. I think they’re really building something really good in the SEC, especially with this new schedule, I think. I think Arkansas is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, had accumulated other scholarship offers from Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and several other programs before picking the Razorbacks.

An On3.com 3-star recruit, Brown had 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 2-4, visited to Vanderbilt last weekend and visited Minnesota Monday through Wednesday. Brown said the visit to Fayetteville solidified his desire to be a Razorback.

“It just reconfirmed my decision that I made a little bit ago that I wanted to go and play for the Hogs,” Brown said.

Brown was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Minnesota for a short time before moving to Arkansas, where he has lived the last 13 years.

“It’s crazy. This wasn’t always my dream school, but as you get down to it, it’s like I really wouldn’t want to play anywhere else except Arkansas,” Brown said.

He called Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton to commit to the Razorbacks, then FaceTimed with head coach Sam Pittman.

“It’s crazy. I called Coach Guiton in a Las Fajitas bathroom and I told him I wanted to go to Arkansas,” Brown said. “Coach Pittman shortly texted me probably about two minutes later and said, ‘FaceTime me right now.’ I FaceTimed Coach Pittman. He was ecstatic. He was happy. He said that’s the best decision I’ll make.”

Brown, whose sister Jada Brown is a sophomore for the Vanderbilt women's basketball team, is the second receiver to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2024 class and 11th pledge overall. On3.com rates Arkansas’ recruiting class No. 15 in the nation.