Berrios, Toronto halt Baltimore’s winning streak

BALTIMORE -- José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore 3-1 on Wednesday night to end the Orioles' five-game winning streak.

Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings -- on a walk and a hit batter -- before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped well in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

That ended his bid to become only the second Blue Jay to throw a no-hitter, a feat performed by Dave Stieb on Sept. 2, 1990.

"That's baseball," Berríos said.

Baltimore added a pair of singles off Berríos in the eighth before Tim Mayza retired Gunnar Henderson on a grounder to keep the score 3-0.

Berríos (7-4) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits, striking out 5 and walking 1. The 29-year-old righty improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Orioles.

"Basically he had everything working against obviously a really good lineup," Toronto Manager John Schneider said. "He was phenomenal tonight."

Jordan Romano gave up three consecutive two-out singles in ninth, the last an RBI hit by Aaron Hicks, before striking out Adam Frazier to earn his 19th save.

Berríos outpitched Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (2-3), who had a shutout going until Springer hit a solo shot in the sixth.

RANGERS 6, ANGELS 3 Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the seventh inning to lift host Texas to a win over Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his American League-leading 21st of the season, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 8, CARDINALS 5 (10) Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead single in the 10th as visiting San Francisco rallied to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 6 Dansby Swanson started host Chicago's six-run sixth inning with a hit, then capped the rally with an RBI single as the Cubs overcame a four-run deficit to beat Pittsburgh. Swanson finished with three hits and two RBI to aid starting pitcher Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks), who ended a three-game losing streak despite allowing 5 runs on 9 hits in 6 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 10-6, TIGERS 7-5 Eddie Rosario hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning as visiting Atlanta held on to sweep a doubleheader from Detroit. Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. also had solo home runs for the National League East-leading Braves. In the opener, Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI, while Acuna had three hits -- including a home run -- and drove in three runs.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 2 A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach gave host Minnesota its first series sweep of Milwaukee since 2017, handing the Brewers their sixth consecutive loss.

ASTROS 5, NATIONALS 4 Jose Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz's throwing error in the ninth inning to give Houston a victory over visiting Washington. Jake Meyers hit a grounder to shortstop with the bases loaded and one out. C.J. Abrams threw home to get the second out, but Ruiz's throw to first went off Meyers' helmet, allowing Abreu to score.

REDS 7, ROYALS 4 Visiting Cincinnati hit three home runs in a five-run fifth inning, including a three-run shot by Matt McLain, to complete a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

METS 4, YANKEES 3 (10) Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning as the host New York Mets recovered from a string of errors to beat the New York Yankees for a two-game Subway Series split.

RED SOX 6, ROCKIES 3 Alex Verdugo went 3 for 4 for Boston and added two RBI, including the last of a five-run fifth inning which propelled the Red Sox past Colorado.